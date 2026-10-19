



Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a three-way summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to discuss the Ukraine conflict, with the reported objective of pursuing a settlement favourable to Moscow.





According to reports, Putin first raised the idea during a 9 October telephone conversation with Trump. The proposal comes amid improving ties between Moscow and Washington, a development that has prompted concern in Kyiv and among several European allies because Ukraine would not be directly represented in such talks.





The reported conversation between Putin and Trump also produced an agreement under which the United States would purchase Russian diesel fuel and help distribute it across international markets. Energy cooperation was subsequently highlighted as an important area of discussion between the two leaders.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that discussions regarding a possible meeting are taking place. However, he stressed that no final agreement has been reached and that there is still no settled agenda for any prospective summit.





A senior US official reportedly said that Trump has not formally accepted the proposal. Nevertheless, the official suggested he may be receptive to the idea as part of his broader effort to bring the war to an end.





The Kremlin is understood to have suggested holding the meeting alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on 18 and 19 November. Russian diplomats have reportedly discussed the proposal with Chinese officials, who indicated Beijing would not object provided Trump agrees to participate.





The suggested format would place the leaders of Russia, the United States and China at the centre of discussions on Europe’s largest conflict in decades. Critics have pointed to the absence of Ukrainian participation, arguing that any lasting settlement would ultimately require Kyiv’s direct involvement.





Trump stated over the weekend that negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war were making “great progress”. He defended his administration’s diplomatic engagement with Moscow and argued that Russia should not be pushed away from the negotiating table while discussions remain active.





The US President also linked his approach to ongoing hostage negotiations, maintaining that preserving dialogue with Moscow is essential to achieving broader diplomatic outcomes. He further criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming opportunities for a better agreement had existed previously.





Earlier this month, Putin and Trump held what Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov described as a substantive and friendly 90-minute telephone conversation. The leaders discussed economic initiatives, energy cooperation and international issues, while also acknowledging the possibility of meeting in person during the forthcoming APEC gathering.





Ushakov said both leaders expressed satisfaction with the current channels of communication between their countries. He added that Moscow appreciates the attention Washington is giving to dialogue despite competing domestic priorities and international challenges.





Following the call, Trump announced that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to American and global markets, with additional shipments expected in the months ahead.





The proposal also arrives shortly after Xi Jinping’s state visit to the United States, during which Chinese officials described his discussions with Trump as candid, constructive and focused on major strategic issues affecting both bilateral relations and the wider international order.





If the summit proceeds, it would mark a rare high-level meeting bringing together the leaders of Russia, the United States and China at a pivotal moment in efforts to shape the future course of the Ukraine conflict and broader global security relations.





ANI







