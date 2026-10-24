

A grieving mother in Balochistan has levelled serious allegations against a senior police officer, accusing him and two alleged associates of fatally shooting her son and his friend in Quetta last month. The case has intensified concerns over police accountability and the alleged misuse of authority in the province.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, Bibi Sharaf, a resident of Sariab, claimed that the Station House Officer (SHO) of New Sariab Police Station, accompanied by two associates, opened fire on her son, Noorullah, and his companions on 25 September.





According to Sharaf, the group had been returning from a picnic in the Bolan area when the shooting took place. The incident allegedly resulted in the deaths of Noorullah, who worked at a garage, and his friend, Shafi Muhammad.





A third companion, Zaheer Ahmed, was injured during the alleged attack and survived. Sharaf contends that the circumstances surrounding the deaths were subsequently concealed through the registration of what she described as a fabricated criminal case.





The bereaved mother stated that she had repeatedly submitted formal complaints to the relevant police authorities, seeking the registration of a criminal case against the SHO and the two alleged accomplices. However, she alleged that no action had been taken and that her applications had received no meaningful response.





The allegations have renewed attention on longstanding concerns regarding law enforcement accountability in Balochistan, where human rights groups and local activists have frequently called for greater transparency in investigations involving security personnel and police officials.





During her appearance before the media, Sharaf delivered an emotional warning, stating that she would set herself on fire outside the Quetta Press Club if justice was not provided. She further said that the responsible authorities would be accountable for any consequences arising from what she described as a continued denial of justice.





Demanding immediate legal proceedings against those she accuses of involvement in the shootings, Sharaf maintained that her family would continue seeking accountability for the deaths of Noorullah and Shafi Muhammad, as well as justice for the injuries sustained by Zaheer Ahmed. The case has emerged as another test of public confidence in the ability of authorities to impartially investigate allegations involving serving police officers.





ANI







