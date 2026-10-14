



Global investment in the space economy is on course to exceed $100 billion for the first time in 2026, marking a historic milestone for the sector.





According to Space Capital, investment reached $92.5 billion during the first nine months of the year, already surpassing the previous full-year record established in 2025.





The investment surge reflects a combination of tightening rocket launch availability, increasing government demand and a growing determination among nations to develop independent access to space rather than rely on established providers.





Space Capital noted that the commercial space industry is entering a new phase, with access to launch services becoming significantly more competitive. The long-held assumption that satellite operators could secure a launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 whenever required is no longer considered reliable.





A key factor behind this shift is the growing shortage of launch capacity. SpaceX has reportedly stopped accepting rideshare reservations beyond late 2028, creating uncertainty for satellite operators that previously depended on shared-launch opportunities to reduce costs.





As a result, investors are directing substantial capital towards alternative launch providers. Pure Launch secured $7.8 billion in funding during 2026, while Stoke Space raised $1 billion in a Series E round to accelerate development of its Nova rocket. Blue Origin also raised external funding for the first time in its 26-year history, with investor demand exceeding the amount available in the round.





The competition to establish new launch capabilities is becoming increasingly international. During the quarter, China successfully recovered a Long March 10B booster at sea and achieved a landing with its Zhuque-3 rocket. India's Skyroot became the country's first private company to place a rocket into orbit, while Isar Aerospace became the first commercial rocket business to reach orbit from Western European territory.





Europe emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the changing investment landscape. The region attracted $6.3 billion in space-related investment during the third quarter, setting a record for a second consecutive quarter. Europe accounted for 28 per cent of global space investment, its highest share since 2019.





European space companies raised $13.5 billion during the first nine months of 2026, already exceeding every previous annual total and underlining growing investor confidence in the continent's expanding launch and satellite capabilities.





Governments are also playing a more influential role in shaping the market. Rather than acting solely as regulators or customers, many are becoming anchor clients for commercial space ventures as national security, communications resilience and sovereign access to orbit rise in strategic importance.





The report suggests a broader transformation is under way. Countries that previously leased access to launch infrastructure are increasingly investing in domestic capabilities, reflecting concerns over supply constraints, geopolitical uncertainty and long-term technological independence.





Taken together, these trends indicate that access to orbit is evolving from a commercial service into a strategic asset. The industry is becoming less dependent on a single launch provider and more diversified, with new competitors, stronger regional ecosystems and growing public-sector involvement reshaping the global space economy.





ANI







