

As Air Chief Marshal A P Singh approaches the end of his tenure as Chief of the Air Staff, one final image is likely to define the closing chapter of his flying career. At Jodhpur Air Force Station, during the multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti, the Indian Air Force chief climbed into the cockpit of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS and flew the final fighter sortie of his distinguished aviation career before his retirement on 31 October.

The flight was far more than a ceremonial farewell. It was a symbolic statement. For a pilot who spent decades closely associated with the TEJAS project, there could scarcely have been a more fitting choice of aircraft.





The Indian Air Force described the sortie as the culmination of a career shaped by an enduring passion for flying and an unwavering commitment to national service. During the exercise, Singh flew alongside aircraft from participating friendly foreign air forces as well as the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team.





The flight reflected a leadership style for which he has become widely known throughout his career: leading from the front rather than from behind a desk. His decision to conclude his flying career in the TEJAS was deeply personal. Few serving officers, and perhaps no recent Air Force chief, have shared such an intimate professional relationship with the aircraft.





Long before rising to the top of the Indian Air Force hierarchy, Singh played a direct role in the TEJAS development journey.





He served as Project Director (Flight Test) at the National Flight Test Centre, where he was closely involved in evaluating and flying the aircraft during critical stages of its development.





His association with the programme stretches back years and gave him a unique understanding of both its strengths and its challenges. Unlike many senior commanders who primarily viewed the aircraft from a strategic perspective, Singh knew the TEJAS from inside the cockpit.





He experienced first-hand the long and often difficult effort required to transform India’s indigenous fighter project into an operational combat aircraft. That connection remained visible throughout his time in senior leadership. Just days before his appointment as Air Chief Marshal was announced, Singh flew the TEJAS over Jodhpur.





Even then, aviation observers described him as one of the programme’s most experienced and respected figures. His support for indigenous aerospace capabilities became a recurring theme throughout his tenure.





In 2024, while serving as Vice Chief of Air Staff, he participated in a highly publicised formation flight involving the Army and Navy vice chiefs. The joint sortie placed senior military leaders in TEJAS twin-seat aircraft and served as a powerful demonstration of confidence in India's domestically produced combat platforms.





The message was unmistakable.





India’s future military modernisation would increasingly depend upon indigenous capabilities. Earlier this year, Singh again reinforced that message by flying alongside Japan’s air chief. The visiting Japanese commander also flew in a TEJAS. Singh subsequently described the event as a demonstration of faith and trust in the home-grown fighter.





The symbolism was difficult to ignore.





For an Air Force chief who repeatedly advocated self-reliance and indigenous military manufacturing, ending his flying career in the TEJAS represented a natural conclusion to a long-standing commitment.





Yet there remains a striking irony attached to his farewell flight. The aircraft in which he flew was not the TEJAS MK-1A. It was an earlier TEJAS variant. The MK-1A is the version that represents the future of the Indian Air Force’s light fighter fleet.





It is also the version whose development and delayed induction became one of the most contentious issues of Singh’s tenure. The MK-1A was originally expected to begin entering Indian Air Force service in March 2024.





That timetable slipped repeatedly.





A combination of engine shortages, supply chain disruptions, certification challenges, weapons integration work and radar-system integration difficulties pushed deliveries further into the future. Additional complications emerged from delays associated with advanced avionics and electronic warfare systems.





Integration of the Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, electronic warfare suite and key weapons systems required more time than originally planned.





The result was a program that moved significantly behind schedule.





As Singh approached retirement, the first aircraft still had not entered operational service. The delays occurred despite the MK-1A being one of the most important combat aircraft programmes currently underway in India. The fighter is expected to play a central role in replacing ageing MiG-21 aircraft and strengthening a combat fleet operating below its authorised strength.





The Indian Air Force has long maintained that it requires 42 fighter squadrons to effectively meet operational commitments.





Actual strength remains substantially below that figure.





Against that backdrop, the arrival of the MK-1A is viewed as strategically important. Throughout the delivery delays, the Indian Air Force adopted a firm position. It insisted that aircraft should not be accepted before they met the agreed operational requirements.





Reports indicated that the service was unwilling to take delivery of partially equipped aircraft. The Air Force wanted critical systems, including the AESA radar, electronic warfare suite and weapons package, to be fully integrated and certified before induction.





Its position was straightforward.





Aircraft delivered to operational squadrons should be combat capable upon arrival rather than dependent upon future upgrades for key combat functions. This stance was strongly supported by Singh. His frustration over delays became increasingly visible. In one widely circulated exchange, he openly expressed concern regarding Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s ability to meet commitments.





His remark that he was “just not confident in HAL” drew significant attention across India's aerospace and defence community. The comment underscored the growing tension between the Air Force’s operational requirements and the production realities facing the manufacturer.





However, there remains a credible argument that a degree of flexibility could have been justified.





Supporters of this position point to the development paths followed by many modern fighter aircraft around the world.





The F-35 program is often cited as the most prominent example. Early production F-35s entered military service before achieving their full planned combat capabilities.





Subsequent software updates, hardware modifications and capability enhancements arrived through later upgrade blocks. This incremental approach has become increasingly common across advanced fighter programs.





Viewed through that lens, some observers argue that India could have inducted the MK-1A in an interim configuration. Doing so would have allowed squadrons to begin operating the aircraft sooner while upgrades continued in parallel.





It also would have enabled Singh to conclude his career having flown the very aircraft intended to become the backbone of India’s future light fighter fleet. Given the Air Force’s fighter shortage, advocates of this approach maintain that earlier induction carried meaningful operational advantages.





Yet the opposing argument is equally compelling.





The Indian Air Force’s concerns centred not on optional enhancements but on core combat capabilities. The service’s insistence upon completed integration reflected concerns about operational readiness rather than perfectionism.





HAL itself repeatedly acknowledged that key integration work remained unfinished.





The company's leadership stated that radar, weapons and mission-system integration required additional validation before the aircraft could fully satisfy agreed specifications.





The F-35 comparison also has limits. The United States fielded the F-35 while continuing to operate large numbers of mature combat aircraft.





India’s situation is markedly different.





The Indian Air Force faces squadron shortages while simultaneously preparing for security challenges involving two nuclear-armed neighbours. From that perspective, introducing aircraft not fully compliant with operational requirements carried risks that Air Force leadership considered unacceptable.





The situation became especially poignant because the MK-1A now appears close to induction. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, currently serving as Vice Chief of Air Staff and designated to succeed Singh as Air Chief Marshal, indicated that the first MK-1A could arrive within a matter of months once the remaining technical issues are resolved.





As a result, the aircraft that dominated so much of Singh’s professional focus could ultimately enter frontline service only after he has left office.





That timing adds a note of irony to an otherwise remarkable story.





Few senior officers have been as closely intertwined with a single aircraft programme as AP Singh has been with the TEJAS. He helped test it. He championed it. He promoted confidence in it internationally. He defended the principle of indigenous aerospace development. He also demanded higher standards for its most advanced version.





In the end, his final fighter flight took place in the aircraft that helped define much of his career. Yet the upgraded MK-1A, the fighter he pushed hardest to see delivered properly and fully equipped, is likely to arrive after he hands over command.





His last sortie therefore stands as both a celebration and a reminder.





It celebrates the extraordinary journey of India’s indigenous fighter programme and the officer who became one of its most influential advocates.





At the same time, it highlights the unfinished chapter that remains.





When the first combat-ready TEJAS MK-1A finally joins the Indian Air Force, it will represent the culmination of many years of effort by designers, test pilots, engineers and military planners. Among those contributions, few will have been as significant or as enduring as those made by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.





Agencies







