



The Indian Navy is poised to commission Samarthak, an indigenous multi-purpose vessel, at Naval Base Karwar on 16 October 2026, marking a significant addition to India's expanding domestically built naval fleet.





The vessel will become the first of four multi-purpose vessels planned for induction into the Indian Navy.





Built by Larsen & Toubro under the Government of India's Make in India initiative, Samarthak reflects the country's continuing emphasis on indigenous shipbuilding and greater self-reliance in the defence sector.





The commissioning ceremony at Karwar is expected to represent another important milestone in India's broader effort to strengthen home-grown maritime capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign-built naval platforms.





Designed primarily for maritime surveillance and patrol duties, Samarthak has been developed as a versatile platform capable of supporting a wide spectrum of naval missions.





Its operational profile extends well beyond conventional surveillance tasks.





The vessel has been specifically configured to undertake Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), providing the Navy with additional flexibility across a range of security and monitoring missions in coastal and offshore areas.





It can also serve as a dedicated platform for target deployment activities and various naval trials.





An important feature of the vessel is its ability to function as a mothership for unmanned and autonomous systems.





As modern navies increasingly integrate unmanned technologies into their operational frameworks, platforms such as Samarthak are expected to play an increasingly valuable role in supporting emerging maritime capabilities.





The ship has also been equipped to support Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. This capability will enable the vessel to participate in emergency response missions during natural disasters, maritime crises and other humanitarian contingencies.





In situations requiring enhanced medical support, the vessel can be converted into a limited hospital ship. This adaptability is intended to improve the Navy's ability to provide medical assistance during relief operations and emergency deployments.





The ship is additionally capable of carrying out salvage-related tasks.





Such capabilities can prove crucial during maritime incidents involving damaged vessels, operational recovery requirements or emergency support missions at sea.





A key strength of Samarthak is its integrated combat suite. The vessel combines indigenous sensors, weapons and electronic systems developed to operate effectively in demanding maritime environments. These systems have been optimised for challenging sea conditions and are intended to support mission effectiveness across a broad range of operational scenarios.





The commissioning of Samarthak is also significant because it demonstrates the growing maturity of India's indigenous naval industrial ecosystem.





The vessel has been constructed domestically by Larsen & Toubro, one of the country's leading shipbuilding organisations, reinforcing the government's long-standing objective of expanding indigenous capability in strategic sectors.





As the first ship in its class, Samarthak will help establish the operational benchmark for the remaining multi-purpose vessels scheduled to join the fleet. Its induction is expected to enhance the Indian Navy's operational flexibility by providing a single platform capable of performing multiple mission sets.





This multi-role approach is increasingly valued by modern navies seeking greater efficiency and adaptability across diverse maritime requirements. The vessel's symbolic identity has also been carefully designed.





The crest of Samarthak features an Indian elephant emerging from the waves. The elephant has been chosen to represent strength, intelligence and agility, qualities associated with both the vessel and the service it supports. The ship's motto, "Victory is Our Sole Aim", underscores its operational purpose and commitment to mission success.





Beyond its immediate capabilities, Samarthak forms part of a broader transformation occurring within the Indian Navy. The service has been steadily increasing the proportion of indigenous platforms, systems and equipment within its fleet as part of India's long-term vision for defence self-reliance.





The vessel's ability to support surveillance operations, patrol duties, autonomous systems, humanitarian missions, medical support and salvage work makes it a highly adaptable asset. Such versatility is expected to enhance the Navy's capacity to respond rapidly to both military and non-military challenges across the maritime domain.





With its commissioning scheduled for 16 October 2026 at Karwar, Samarthak is set to begin operational service as an important utility platform for the Indian Navy.





As the first vessel in a new class of indigenous multi-purpose ships, it is expected to contribute significantly to maritime security, operational support missions and humanitarian response efforts while further strengthening India's indigenous defence manufacturing ambitions.





Agencies







