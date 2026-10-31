



As the Indian Navy adapts to an era dominated by precision-guided weapons, unmanned systems and network-centric warfare, attention is increasingly turning towards dispersed maritime force structures capable of delivering significant combat power without relying exclusively on a small number of expensive capital warships.





A proposed 60-metre, 500-ton missile catamaran reflects this evolving philosophy, offering a compact yet heavily armed platform designed to enhance India's ability to secure critical Sea Lines of Communication across the Indian Ocean Region and the wider Indo-Pacific.





The concept is rooted in the principle of distributed lethality, whereby offensive and defensive firepower is dispersed across numerous interconnected platforms rather than concentrated aboard a handful of high-value vessels. This approach seeks to reduce vulnerability to modern saturation attacks and long-range precision missiles while maintaining a credible deterrent and combat capability.





Designed around a high-speed catamaran hull, the vessel measures approximately 60 metres in length, with a beam of around 13.7 metres and a displacement of 500 tons. Powered by waterjet propulsion, it is expected to sustain speeds of between 30 and 35 knots. Despite its relatively small size, the platform is envisioned as a multi-role combatant capable of undertaking missile strike missions, air-defence duties, anti-submarine warfare operations and littoral security tasks.





A defining feature of the design is its ability to accommodate four standard 40-foot ISO mission containers. The vessel also incorporates an unmanned aerial vehicle landing deck, an enclosed hangar, maintenance facilities and a centrally positioned 50-ton Safe Working Load electro-hydraulic knuckle-boom crane. These additions transform the ship into a flexible combat platform able to rapidly adapt to changing operational requirements.





The choice of a catamaran hull provides several advantages over traditional mono-hull missile boats. The wider beam significantly improves transverse stability, offering a steadier platform for missile launches, radar operations and drone handling.





The twin-hull arrangement also creates a large central deck area for mission modules, support equipment and aviation facilities. Furthermore, its shallow draft enhances access to coastal waters, island chains and confined maritime chokepoints, while high-speed waterjet propulsion supports rapid manoeuvring, strike operations and swift dispersal following engagement.





"The proposed 60-metre, 500-ton catamaran shifts the Indian Navy toward distributed lethality, delivering heavy combat capability without relying solely on large, expensive warships."





The vessel's primary combat strength lies in its modular, containerised weapons architecture. By utilising four mission containers, operators can tailor the ship for heavy anti-surface warfare, air-defence missions, electronic warfare operations, loitering munition deployment or anti-submarine missions.





In its offensive configuration, the catamaran can reportedly carry up to 16 BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missiles. Such a loadout would provide a level of striking power comparable to that of significantly larger frigates and destroyers. The BrahMos missile's combination of supersonic speed, low-altitude sea-skimming flight profile and land-attack capability presents a formidable challenge to enemy air-defence networks.





A flotilla of four such vessels could collectively deploy 64 BrahMos missiles, enabling coordinated saturation attacks from multiple directions. This would greatly complicate enemy defensive calculations while allowing India to distribute major offensive firepower across a larger number of survivable platforms.





Alternatively, the catamaran can be configured as an air-defence vessel carrying up to 32 Barak missiles. In this role, it would provide protection against anti-ship missiles, drones, maritime patrol aircraft and loitering munitions. Within larger naval task groups, these vessels could serve as supplementary missile magazines, helping preserve the vertical launch system inventories of frontline destroyers and frigates.





The modular container-based architecture also simplifies logistics and future upgrades. Missile modules can be maintained, stored and certified ashore before installation. New capabilities, including directed-energy weapons, autonomous vessel control centres and drone swarm launch systems, could potentially be incorporated in future without major structural modifications.





"Despite its light 500-ton displacement, the platform packs dense firepower by housing up to 16 BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missiles or 32 Barak air-defence missiles in modular containers."





Unmanned systems form another key element of the concept. The vessel's dedicated landing area, hangar and workshop enable extensive drone operations. Reconnaissance drones operating up to 100 to 150 kilometres ahead of the vessel could extend sensor coverage far beyond the ship's radar horizon, providing intelligence, surveillance and over-the-horizon targeting data for missile engagements.





For anti-submarine missions, specialised drones could deploy sonobuoys, process acoustic information and transmit tracking data to fleet units. Surface and electronic warfare drones could support deception operations, signal relay functions and precision strike missions, enhancing manned-unmanned teaming during high-threat operations.





The design also incorporates optionally manned capability. During routine peacetime deployments, the vessel could operate with a reduced crew. In wartime or particularly dangerous missions, remotely supervised autonomous operations could reduce risks to personnel while maintaining combat effectiveness.





One of the concept's most innovative aspects is its proposed forward rearming model centred on Campbell Bay in Great Nicobar Island. Positioned near the western approaches to the Malacca Strait, Campbell Bay offers an ideal location for sustained surveillance and rapid response operations around one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints.





Rather than relying on labour-intensive missile-by-missile reloading procedures, the catamaran employs complete container replacement. To support this approach independently of shore infrastructure, the ship carries a centreline electro-hydraulic crane capable of handling fully loaded mission containers weighing up to 30 tons. The crane provides full 360-degree slewing and can operate in sea conditions up to Sea State 3.





According to the concept, replacing a mission container would require approximately 45 minutes, including rigging, transfer, positioning and systems integration. A complete replacement of all four mission modules could be accomplished in roughly three hours.





After combat system verification checks, total turnaround would be approximately five to seven hours, potentially reduced to four to six hours during wartime conditions. Refuelling, stores replenishment, drone servicing and crew changes could occur simultaneously, further improving operational availability.





Operationally, the missile catamaran offers a broad range of applications. Along India's coastline, it could function as a mobile coastal strike platform capable of rapidly changing positions to complicate enemy targeting. Around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep archipelago, these vessels could establish powerful sea-denial zones covering critical maritime routes and chokepoints.





In combat operations, the catamaran would employ hit-and-run tactics, low-observable characteristics and drone-assisted targeting to ambush hostile naval formations. Equipped with Barak missiles, it could also escort replenishment vessels, amphibious ships and commercial convoys without requiring the diversion of high-value destroyers.





"Equipped with a dedicated landing pad, hangar and workshop, the optionally manned vessel deploys air and surface drones to extend its sensor horizon and execute over-the-horizon targeting."





As naval warfare increasingly shifts towards distributed operations, unmanned platforms and networked combat systems, the missile catamaran concept illustrates how smaller vessels could play a disproportionately large role in future maritime conflicts while complementing, rather than replacing, the Indian Navy's larger surface combatants.





Agencies







