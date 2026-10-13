



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said ties between India and the United States continue to expand across defence, information technology and healthcare, highlighting the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.





Speaking at an event in Kolkata to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, Gor described India as a key partner for Washington and stressed Kolkata's importance in the broader US engagement with India.





He noted that defence cooperation has strengthened significantly, pointing to recent military exercises involving more than 500 personnel during Tarang Shakti and the presence of F-35 aircraft in Rajasthan for the first time.





Gor also underlined the increasing flow of investment and collaboration in the technology sector. He said companies from both countries are investing in each other's markets, while several American firms are establishing major production facilities in India.





Discussing healthcare links, he said the United States imports a substantial volume of generic medicines from India, reflecting confidence in the country's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.





Referring to high-level diplomatic engagement, Gor revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke last week. He suggested that further developments in bilateral relations could follow, stating, “stay tuned for what comes next”.





West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal, who attended the event, said the gathering brought together representatives from industry, trade, commerce, the media and other sectors. He described it as a valuable opportunity to strengthen engagement between the United States, West Bengal and its people.





Agarwal added that the US mission is giving considerable importance to Kolkata, citing the presence of the US Consul General and the decision to host the anniversary celebrations in the city as evidence of a desire for broader co-operation across multiple sectors.





Earlier in the day, Gor visited several Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata and praised the festival's creativity, community spirit and welcoming atmosphere. He extended Durga Puja greetings and said the visit demonstrated why the celebration holds such special significance.





The Kolkata visit forms part of Gor's wider engagements across India since assuming charge as US Ambassador, with recent visits including Srinagar, Leh, Rajasthan and Amritsar.





ANI







