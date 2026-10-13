



Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, held a telephone conversation with India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, on 12 October. The two officials exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest affecting both countries.





The discussion also covered broader India-Iran bilateral relations at a time of heightened instability across the Gulf region. The contact between the two senior security officials comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions affecting international maritime trade routes and energy security.





The call took place as several commercial vessels linked to Indian seafarers have come under attack in recent days.





India’s Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, confirmed that two Indian nationals remain missing after the Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT Petro Dolphin was struck by a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage on 11 October. The vessel was carrying 11 Indian seafarers. Nine crew members have been rescued safely, while search-and-rescue operations by local Coast Guard authorities continue.





Indian authorities are coordinating closely with relevant agencies and local officials to support efforts to locate the missing seafarers. The Indian Embassy in Oman is also monitoring the situation and remains in contact with concerned authorities.





In a separate incident on the same day, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker M/T Valthera, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was hit by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The strike led to a fire on board, although all 11 Indian crew members were reported safe.





The incidents follow another reported attack on 9 October involving the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2 at Sharjah Anchorage. The vessel had 22 Indian nationals on board, all of whom were reported safe.





The recent attacks highlight mounting security concerns across key Gulf shipping lanes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints for global energy supplies.





Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that Tehran retains full control over the Strait of Hormuz and argued that security challenges in the region will persist as long as foreign military operations and economic sanctions remain in place.





Rejecting the American assessment of the situation, Baghaei said developments on the ground and energy markets do not support claims that Iran has lost leverage over the crucial waterway.





Mohsen Rezaei also asserted that the United States has accepted some of Iran’s seven conditions regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, he described Washington’s response as insufficient, adding that Iranian diplomacy had entered a new phase and that there would be no return to previous arrangements.





The developments underline growing geopolitical and maritime security pressures in the Gulf region, where attacks on commercial shipping, concerns over freedom of navigation and disputes surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continue to have significant implications for regional stability, global trade and energy markets.





ANI







