

The skies over Jodhpur witnessed a striking display of multinational air power as Indian Air Force Sukhoi fighters flew alongside French Rafale aircraft during Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026. One of the most notable formations saw an Indian Sukhoi leading a French Rafale, underlining the growing operational cooperation between India and key international partners.





The exercise, being conducted at Air Force Station Jodhpur until 12 October, has brought together aircraft and personnel from eight participating nations, while dozens of other countries are attending as observers. The multinational air combat drill features a wide range of platforms, including Rafale, F-35 and Tejas fighter aircraft, as well as transport and aerial refuelling assets.





French participation has emerged as a major highlight of the exercise. France has deployed Rafale fighters, Airbus A400M strategic transport aircraft and Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, adding significant combat, logistics and air-to-air refuelling capabilities to complex multinational missions being flown alongside the Indian Air Force and partner air arms.





Images released during the exercise captured Sukhoi and Rafale fighters flying in close formation over Rajasthan, including dramatic photographs featuring Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Palace in the background. Other visuals showed Indian and French pilots engaged in professional discussions, aerial refuelling operations and formations involving French A400M transport aircraft.





Beyond the flying activity, Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 is also serving as a platform to showcase India's growing indigenous aerospace and defence industrial capabilities.





Observers and senior military representatives from 28 friendly countries visited leading Indian defence organisations in Bangalore, where they received detailed briefings on advancements under the Make in India initiative. Delegations included representatives from Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Peru, Algeria, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, the Maldives and several other partner nations.





During their visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), foreign officers toured the production facilities for the indigenous TEJAS light combat aircraft and the Prachand light combat helicopter. The visit provided first-hand exposure to India's expanding aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and indigenous military aviation programmes.





At Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the delegates were briefed on advanced radar technologies, missile guidance systems, networked battlefield solutions and next-generation cockpit electronics developed for the Indian armed forces. The visit highlighted India's increasing capability in high-value defence electronics and sensor technologies.





The delegation also visited the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), where scientists presented ongoing research in aerospace technologies, lightweight composite structures and progress on the indigenous Saras aircraft project. The interaction offered visiting officers an overview of India's long-term aerospace research and development ambitions.





Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 is being conducted under the theme "Power in Partnership" and builds upon the inaugural edition held in 2024. The exercise is designed to improve interoperability, strengthen operational understanding and enhance cooperation among participating air forces in increasingly complex air combat environments.





Participating foreign aircraft include platforms such as the F-35 Lightning-II, Rafale, F-16, MRTT, A400M, C-130 and KC-30A, reflecting the broad spectrum of capabilities involved in the exercise. Missions cover counter-air operations, air defence, reconnaissance, strategic airlift and aerial refuelling.





Defence analysts view the industrial visits as strategically significant because they extend the exercise beyond military cooperation. By exposing senior foreign military representatives to Indian-designed aircraft, defence electronics and aerospace technologies, New Delhi is effectively demonstrating the maturity of its indigenous defence industrial base.





The exercise therefore serves a dual purpose: enhancing operational partnerships while simultaneously promoting Indian defence products to potential international customers. With representatives from numerous friendly nations gaining direct exposure to platforms such as Tejas and Prachand, the event is expected to strengthen defence diplomacy, improve foreign military cooperation and create new opportunities for Indian defence exports in the years ahead.





Agencies







