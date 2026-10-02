



Taiwan has taken delivery of the first two of 66 new F-16V Block 70 fighter jets ordered from the United States, marking a significant milestone in the island’s military modernisation effort as it faces increasing pressure from China, Reuters reporterd.





The aircraft arrived at Chihhang Air Base in Taitung on Taiwan’s mountainous eastern coast after months of delays that had frustrated Taipei and raised concerns about the pace of American arms deliveries.





The fighters are part of a 2019 deal valued at approximately ₹68,800 crore, approved by Washington to strengthen Taiwan’s air combat capabilities. Once all 66 aircraft are delivered, Taiwan’s F-16 fleet will exceed 200 aircraft, making it one of the largest and most capable F-16 fleets in the Asia-Pacific region.





Taiwan’s military continues to scramble aircraft almost daily in response to Chinese air operations around the island. Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has steadily increased military activity in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas in recent years.





The arrival of the new fighters comes at a politically sensitive moment. Concerns have grown in Taipei regarding the Trump administration’s commitment to supplying arms to Taiwan, although Washington has repeatedly stated that its policy towards the island remains unchanged.





Defence Minister Wellington Koo confirmed that additional F-16Vs are expected to arrive before the end of the year, indicating that the latest delivery is only the beginning of a broader rollout.





Delivery of the aircraft had been delayed by a combination of production challenges and software integration issues. Previous reports indicated that flight-control software development had slowed progress, while wider supply-chain pressures also affected the schedule.





The first two aircraft arrived roughly a week after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The timing has drawn attention given ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan.





Trump stated earlier this year that a proposed military assistance package for Taiwan worth around ₹1.20 lakh crore had been placed on hold, although an earlier package valued at roughly ₹94,600 crore received approval in December 2025.





The F-16V is the most advanced variant of the Fighting Falcon currently in production. Equipped with modern avionics, enhanced mission computers, advanced electronic warfare systems and the AN/APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, the aircraft offers substantially improved situational awareness and combat performance.





These enhancements are particularly important for Taiwan as it seeks to counter increasingly sophisticated Chinese aircraft, including the stealth-capable J-20 fighter.





Taiwan has already completed a major modernisation effort that upgraded its existing F-16 fleet to the F-16V standard in 2023, significantly improving interoperability and combat effectiveness across its air force.





Under the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States is obligated to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations between the two sides.





Beijing has consistently opposed US arms sales to Taiwan and has repeatedly urged Washington to halt such transfers, arguing that they undermine Chinese sovereignty claims.





A US State Department spokesperson reaffirmed Washington’s support for Taiwan, stating that the United States would continue working with friends and allies across the Indo-Pacific to advance shared security and prosperity.





Few countries are willing to supply advanced weapons to Taiwan because of concerns over damaging relations with China. Even the United States has refrained from offering its most advanced stealth fighters, including the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning-II.





As a result, while the arrival of the F-16Vs represents a major boost to Taiwan’s air power, the island still lacks a direct stealth-fighter counterpart to match China’s newest generation combat aircraft.





Nonetheless, the new fighters are expected to play a central role in maintaining Taiwan’s deterrence posture and enhancing its ability to respond to growing military pressure in the region.





Agencies











