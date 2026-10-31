



India’s ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program has reached a major milestone, with three private-sector contenders formally submitting bids for the ₹15,000 crore prototype development contract overseen by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).





The competition centres on the selection of a Development-cum-Production Partner (DCPP), which will be responsible for building five AMCA prototypes and a structural test specimen based on designs developed by ADA, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory.





The three bidders comprise an L&T-led consortium including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Dynamatic Technologies, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) as an independent bidder, and a Bharat Forge-led consortium partnered with BEML and Data Patterns.





All bids were submitted before the deadline and will now undergo scrutiny by a high-level review committee constituted by the Ministry of Defence. The first stage will involve verification of bid submissions and supporting documentation, followed by an extensive technical evaluation process that is expected to continue until the end of the year. Price negotiations are expected to follow thereafter.





The winning entity will play a pivotal role in the development of India’s indigenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft, which is designed to incorporate advanced stealth characteristics, internal weapons bays, supercruise capability, sophisticated sensor fusion and artificial intelligence-enabled avionics.





The successful bidder will also be required to establish a manufacturing ecosystem near Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, where the AMCA core integration and flight-testing complex is being developed. This facility is expected to become the focal point for prototype integration, testing and future flight-development activities.





The tender deadline had previously been extended from 27 August to 30 October after participating companies sought additional time to complete formalities associated with the highly complex fighter aircraft development effort. The AMCA initiative marks the first occasion on which private-sector companies are competing to lead the development and manufacture of an indigenous fighter aircraft prototype in India.





Among the contenders, TASL brings experience through its ongoing collaboration with Airbus in the manufacture of C295 tactical transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The remaining bidders have established credentials within the aerospace supply chain, although they have not previously assembled a complete aircraft platform.





The current competition emerged after the Ministry of Defence shortlisted three finalists from an original field of seven participants following a technical assessment process. The selected partner will work closely with ADA to transform the AMCA design into flying prototypes capable of supporting the aircraft’s rigorous development and certification campaign.





The project is widely viewed as a landmark shift in India’s defence-industrial strategy. Traditionally, fighter aircraft manufacturing has been dominated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The AMCA prototype contract is set to open a new chapter by bringing private industry into the forefront of advanced combat aircraft development.





The AMCA is expected to become a cornerstone of the Indian Air Force’s future combat fleet and is intended to provide a domestically developed fifth-generation capability while strengthening India’s long-term aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.





The prototype development phase is regarded as a critical step towards eventual serial production and induction in the coming decade.





According to industry sources, “They will verify the submission of bids and all bid documents on Saturday. Technical evaluation should take till December-end.”





The opening of bids now marks the beginning of one of the most closely watched defence procurement and aerospace development competitions in India’s history.





Agencies







