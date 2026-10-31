



India’s push towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies was on display at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 in New Delhi, where the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) unveiled a range of indigenous semiconductor technologies developed for advanced radar systems, electronic warfare applications and tactical missile programmes.





Held at Bharat Mandapam from 27 to 29 October under the theme ‘Creative Minds, Catalysing Science, Empowering Society’, the three-day conclave was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly organised by 12 ministries and departments. The event brought together Nobel Laureates, international experts, policymakers, researchers and emerging leaders to discuss scientific advances and deep-technology innovation.





A major highlight of DRDO’s participation was the display of Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) and Infrared Focal Plane Arrays (IRFPAs), developed by the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Delhi. These indigenous semiconductor technologies represent critical building blocks for a wide range of strategic defence systems.





According to the Ministry of Defence, Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based MMICs, along with Multi-Chip Modules (MCMs), have already been employed in several strategic missions. These technologies form the backbone of advanced radar networks and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, enhancing detection, tracking and electronic countermeasure capabilities.





DRDO also showcased IRFPAs, which serve as the sensing elements or “eyes” of tactical missiles. Integrated with Imaging Infrared (IIR) seekers, these systems enable missiles to detect, identify and track targets during the terminal phase of flight with a high degree of precision.





The exhibition featured a broad spectrum of infrared technologies, including Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) solutions, underlining India's expanding expertise in sophisticated infrared sensing and semiconductor development.





Beyond semiconductors, DRDO presented several emerging technologies, including scramjet propulsion systems, neuromorphic accelerators, advanced communication systems, Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs), Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) and laser proximity sensors. The display highlighted the organisation’s efforts across multiple next-generation technology domains with both strategic and defence applications.





As one of the principal organisers of ESTIC 2026, DRDO led the thematic session titled ‘Semiconductors and Next-Generation Chips’. The session was chaired by Distinguished Scientist and Director General, Electronics and Communication Systems, Dr BK Das.





Discussions during the session explored advances in semiconductor technologies, purpose-built Artificial Intelligence (AI) System-on-Chips (SoCs), intelligence at the silicon edge and the rapidly evolving microprocessor landscape. The dialogue also examined opportunities to accelerate indigenous chip design and reduce dependence on foreign technologies.





DRDO further emphasised its growing role in supporting industry and Start-Ups engaged in the development of next-generation chips and critical indigenous technologies. The organisation highlighted collaboration between government laboratories, academia and private-sector innovators as essential for strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem.





The Ministry of Defence noted that semiconductor capability has become increasingly important for national security, economic resilience and digital sovereignty. It stressed the importance of building expertise not only in chip design, but also in fabrication, testing, industrial-scale manufacturing and resilient supply chains.





India’s specialised semiconductor establishments, including SSPL, the Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre (GAETEC), the Semiconductor Technology and Applied Research Centre (STARC) and the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), have collectively developed significant expertise in Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and mature silicon-process technologies.





The showcase reinforced the growing strategic importance of indigenous semiconductor development in strengthening India’s defence preparedness, technological self-reliance and long-term ambitions in advanced electronics and next-generation chip technologies.





ANI







