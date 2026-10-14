



Four Pakistani terrorists, including a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander identified as Muhammad Faizan, were killed during an attempted cross-border infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.





The incident took place in the Krishna Ghati (KG) Sector, one of the most sensitive stretches along the LoC, where security forces maintain a robust anti-infiltration grid to prevent unauthorised crossings.





According to official information, the group was attempting to enter Indian territory from across the LoC when it inadvertently triggered a landmine concealed within a heavily fortified forward area. The resulting explosion was powerful and fatal. All four infiltrators were killed at the scene before they could penetrate the security network deployed along the border.





The deceased were identified as Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Muhammad Waqas and Muhammad Asim. Authorities stated that all four individuals were residents of Hajira tehsil in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Muhammad Faizan was reported to be a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, making his death a significant setback for the terrorist organisation's cross-border infiltration apparatus.





The failed infiltration attempt occurred in the Nangi Takri and Satwal-Naki belt of the KG Sector, an area that has historically been regarded as a frequently used route for infiltration attempts. The terrain in this region is characterised by rugged hills, dense vegetation, steep gradients and difficult approaches, factors that have traditionally been exploited by infiltrating groups seeking to evade detection. However, the same area is also heavily protected through multiple layers of security measures.





These include surveillance systems, patrol deployments, ambush positions, physical obstacles and extensive minefields designed to deter and disrupt infiltration attempts. Investigators believe the group entered or approached a mined stretch forming part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system maintained in the forward zone.





The landmine detonated during their movement, immediately exposing and neutralising the infiltration attempt. The blast effectively foiled what security officials described as a significant cross-border intrusion bid.





As a result, the infiltrators were unable to advance further into Indian territory. Security agencies subsequently intensified monitoring throughout the sector. Additional vigilance measures were implemented along the LoC to ensure that no accompanying groups or secondary infiltration teams were operating in the vicinity. Border surveillance assets were reportedly placed on heightened alert following the explosion. The incident once again highlighted the critical role played by minefields and layered security arrangements in countering infiltration attempts originating from across the LoC.





Forward areas in the Poonch sector remain among the most closely monitored regions due to their long history of infiltration activity. The KG Sector, in particular, has witnessed repeated attempts by terrorist groups to exploit difficult terrain and traditional crossing routes.





For this reason, security forces continue to maintain extensive defensive infrastructure throughout the area. Minefields remain an important component of this broader defence posture. Such obstacles are intended to slow, expose and prevent infiltrators from crossing into Indian territory. Officials noted that groups attempting to traverse these dangerous stretches face substantial risks, especially when moving through unfamiliar or heavily fortified zones.





The deaths of the four infiltrators underscore the hazards associated with attempting to breach the anti-infiltration grid along the LoC. The elimination of Muhammad Faizan is considered especially notable because of his reported position within Lashkar-e-Taiba.





Security analysts often view the removal of experienced commanders as disruptive to planning, coordination and operational capabilities within terrorist networks. The incident also reflects the continuing challenge posed by infiltration attempts along the Line of Control despite extensive counter-infiltration measures.





Poonch district remains strategically important due to its location along the LoC and the presence of several routes historically associated with cross-border movement. In recent years, security forces have continuously strengthened surveillance and border management systems across the region. The latest incident demonstrates how those measures continue to act as a significant barrier against terrorist infiltration efforts.





While further operational details may emerge as investigations continue, the immediate outcome remains clear. Four Pakistani terrorists, including top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Muhammad Faizan, were killed in a landmine explosion while attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the KG Sector of Poonch.





All four infiltrators were residents of Hajira tehsil in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Their deaths brought the infiltration attempt to an abrupt end and prevented a potentially serious cross-border security breach.





Agencies







