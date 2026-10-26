



VEDA Aeronautics is actively preparing a technical bid for the development of an airship-based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) platform known as ‘SAVITR’, a project intended to enhance the reconnaissance and persistent surveillance capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces, announced VEDA Aeronautics on its X handle





The company stated that its team is currently engaged in developing the advanced concept and design for the platform, with the objective of delivering “superior” reconnaissance capabilities at stratospheric altitudes.





According to VEDA Aeronautics, SAVITR is being conceived as an airship-based HAPS system capable of operating in the stratosphere, where such platforms can remain on station for extended periods while providing continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance coverage over large geographical areas.





The company highlighted that the program reflects the dedication and technical efforts of its engineering team as it seeks to position itself within India’s rapidly emerging high-altitude platform ecosystem.





“VEDA Aeronautics team is actively working on the technical bid for the development of Air-Ship Based HAPS (High Altitude Pseudo Satellite) platform - we are calling ‘SAVITR’,” the company stated.





It further noted that, “The advanced design and concept would give the Indian Armed Forces ‘superior’ reconnaissance capabilities at stratosphere level!”





The development comes at a time when India is placing increasing emphasis on High Altitude Pseudo Satellite technologies as a means of bridging the gap between conventional unmanned aerial systems and satellites.





Unlike traditional drones, HAPS platforms operate in the lower stratosphere, generally between 18 and 25 kilometres above the Earth. From these altitudes, they can provide persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance coverage while remaining above commercial air traffic and most weather disturbances.





Airship-based HAPS systems are expected to support a broad spectrum of military missions, including border monitoring, maritime domain awareness, communications relay, electronic intelligence, disaster-response support and long-duration surveillance operations.





One of the key advantages of such platforms is their ability to remain stationed over a specific area for prolonged periods, delivering uninterrupted situational awareness and real-time data to military commanders. This capability can offer significant operational advantages compared with satellites, which are constrained by orbital paths and observation windows.





The SAVITR initiative also aligns with the broader momentum gathering within India’s indigenous HAPS sector, where government agencies, research organisations and private industry are exploring both airship-based and fixed-wing solutions to meet future defence requirements.





VEDA Aeronautics has already demonstrated interest in advanced HAPS development through previous collaborations and technology initiatives. The company has been involved in efforts aimed at creating indigenous high-altitude platforms capable of supporting long-endurance surveillance missions and persistent monitoring requirements.





As India explores next-generation airborne surveillance networks, projects such as SAVITR are expected to contribute towards strengthening indigenous aerospace capabilities while supporting the Armed Forces’ requirement for continuous monitoring across vast and strategically important regions.





The company expressed pride in the efforts and dedication of its team as work progresses on the technical bid, underscoring its commitment to advancing high-altitude aerospace technologies for national defence applications.





Agencies







