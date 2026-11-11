



The Union Cabinet has approved a significant revision to the Agnipath scheme, extending opportunities for a large proportion of Agniveers beyond the original four-year tenure.





The announcement was made on 4 November by Chief of Defence Staff Gen NS Raja Subramani following recommendations from the three armed services.





Under the revised framework, up to 25 per cent of each Agniveer batch will continue to be absorbed into the regular military cadre after completing four years of service.





The remaining 75 per cent, who would previously have exited the services at the end of their initial engagement, will now be offered an additional two-year term. This extension is intended to provide greater employment continuity while allowing the armed forces to retain trained manpower for longer periods.





Financially, the revised structure brings a notable increase in earnings during the fifth and sixth years. Agniveers opting for the extension will receive a monthly package of around ₹43,500 in the fifth year and approximately ₹47,500 in the sixth year. By comparison, the package in the fourth year stands at around ₹40,000 per month.





The government has also reworked the Seva Nidhi corpus linked to the extended tenure. Under the revised arrangement, contributions will follow a 30:70 split between the Agniveer and the government. The additional two years of service are expected to generate a Seva Nidhi benefit of roughly ₹10.92 lakh.





The original Agnipath scheme was unveiled on 14 June 2022 as a transformative military recruitment model. It introduced a four-year engagement period for young recruits across the Army, Navy and Air Force, coupled with a tax-free Seva Nidhi package of approximately ₹11.71 lakh upon completion of service.





The first recruitment cycle under the scheme saw the induction of 24,400 personnel across the three services. Of that cohort, more than 18,300 Agniveers were scheduled to complete their tenure and leave service by 31 December, making the latest revision particularly significant for those approaching the end of their original contracts.





The changes reflect the armed forces' evolving manpower requirements and address long-standing discussions around post-service prospects for Agniveers.





By creating a structured two-year extension pathway while retaining the provision for permanent absorption of a select percentage, the revised model broadens career options and increases total financial benefits for participants without altering the core objective of maintaining a youthful military profile.





Agencies







