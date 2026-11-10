Former Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd) criticised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's decision to postpone the integration of the indigenous UTTAM AESA radar on the initial TEJAS MK-1A fleet, describing the move as a "bad decision" said Bhadauria on Episode 64 of NDTV’s Ctrl + Alt + Defence podcast, hosted by Shiv Aroor and Vishnu Som





At the centre of the dispute is HAL's choice to retain the Israeli EL/M-2052 AESA radar across the entire initial TEJAS MK-1A order rather than transition to the indigenous UTTAM radar midway through production as originally envisaged.





Bhadauria questioned that reasoning and argued that India should have prioritised induction of the indigenous system even if it resulted in a modest delay.





"I hear that HAL has gone in for more of the same radar and not taken Uttam, which is a bad decision to my mind," he said.





He further argued that concerns over an additional year or year-and-a-half of integration work were outweighed by the strategic importance of fielding an Indian-designed radar.





According to Bhadauria, flight-test data gathered by the National Flight Test Centre demonstrated that Uttam was already outperforming the radar selected for the Mk1A. He stated that the indigenous radar had "already come of age" and was ready for operational induction and aircraft integration.





The DRDO consistently maintained that Uttam had achieved production readiness and proposed a temporary arrangement under which the radar could be paired with imported electronic warfare equipment. Such a solution would have allowed the radar to enter service while certification of the fully indigenous electronic warfare package continued separately.





HAL, however, maintained that neither UTTAM nor the indigenous Swayam Raksha Kavach electronic warfare suite had completed all certification requirements for production integration. Company officials estimated that introducing the complete indigenous package could have added between 12 and 18 months to an already delayed schedule.





The disagreement highlights an important distinction between production clearance, flight-test approval and full operational certification. A radar can be approved for manufacture, cleared for testing in development aircraft and still require additional work before installation in a frontline fighter fleet.





In April 2025, the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification reportedly advised HAL and DRDO to begin subsystem production after UTTAM completed key stages of flight testing and hardware qualification. Even so, questions remained regarding final aircraft-level clearance.





At one stage, DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat expressed confidence that UTTAM could still be integrated from the 41st aircraft onward. That possibility ultimately disappeared when HAL reversed course and sought additional Israeli radar sets instead.





The issue carries wider implications because India's fighter force remains under considerable pressure. The Indian Air Force is operating roughly 29 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of around 42.





The retirement of the MiG-21 Bison fleet further intensified concerns over declining numbers. Senior Air Force leadership has previously indicated that India requires annual induction of between 36 and 40 combat aircraft simply to offset retirements before any meaningful force expansion can occur.





Future withdrawals of Jaguar, MiG-29 and Mirage-2000 aircraft later this decade are expected to increase that pressure.





Supporters of HAL's decision argue that maintaining a single radar configuration simplifies certification, manufacturing and fleet introduction. Using one established radar across the entire first production batch reduces integration risk and allows engineers to concentrate on getting aircraft delivered and accepted by the Air Force.





Critics counter that the expected schedule advantage has yet to be demonstrated, especially given delays to the first MK-1A handover, which was originally anticipated in early 2024.



