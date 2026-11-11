



NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is preparing to induct loitering munitions, commonly known as kamikaze drones, as part of a wider effort to modernise its operational capabilities and expand the use of unmanned systems in counter-insurgency and counter-terror missions.





The proposed move reflects a broader transformation in India’s internal security architecture, with security forces increasingly adopting drones, artificial intelligence-enabled surveillance tools and precision-strike technologies to improve operational effectiveness while reducing risks to personnel.





According to sources, the planned induction is intended to provide the CRPF with an additional capability for aerial reconnaissance, real-time target tracking and precision engagement of hostile elements. The systems would allow units to identify and neutralise threats without exposing ground forces to immediate danger.





“As part of the initial procurement exercise, the CRPF has invited companies to submit technical details of loitering munition systems conforming to its operational requirements by November 25, 2026. The specifications indicate that the force is looking for drones capable of combining real-time surveillance with an explosive strike capability,” a source said.





Under the stated requirements, the loitering munition systems should be able to carry two high-explosive warheads weighing at least 1.5 kg each. They are also expected to have a minimum operational range of 15 km, remain airborne for at least 30 minutes and deliver an impact radius of approximately 10 metres.





Unlike conventional unmanned aerial vehicles, which are generally employed for surveillance and reconnaissance tasks, loitering munitions combine intelligence gathering with strike functions. They can patrol or hover over a designated area for extended periods, locate potential targets and then be directed towards them with precision.





Security officials view such systems as particularly valuable in challenging operational environments, including mountainous regions, dense forests and remote insurgency-affected areas where the deployment of ground troops can involve significant risks.





The proposed acquisition highlights the growing importance of unmanned combat and surveillance technologies within India’s security forces.





As threats continue to evolve, loitering munitions are increasingly being seen as force multipliers that can enhance situational awareness, accelerate response times and provide highly precise engagement options during time-sensitive operations.





The CRPF’s interest in these systems signals a continued focus on integrating advanced technology into frontline operations, strengthening both surveillance and strike capabilities in complex counter-terror and counter-insurgency missions.





Agencies







