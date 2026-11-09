



Pixiu Systems' SYENA ASTRA-1 is a compact fixed-wing loitering munition designed to provide small teams with both surveillance and precision strike capabilities in a single, highly portable system. Engineered to fit inside a backpack, the platform combines mobility, endurance and operational flexibility, making it suitable for a range of tactical missions.





The system follows a fire-and-forget operational concept, allowing operators to launch the munition and focus on mission execution rather than continuous control. Its GPS-based strike capability supports accurate engagement of designated targets while also enabling intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tasks before an attack is carried out.





Designed as a dual-role platform, SYENA ASTRA-1 can conduct surveillance missions and transition to strike operations when required. This versatility reduces the need for separate systems in the field, helping small units operate more efficiently while keeping equipment loads manageable.





A key advantage of the munition is its lightweight and cost-effective design. With a maximum take-off weight of 6.5 kg, the platform remains easy to transport and deploy, making it particularly attractive for fast-moving teams that require rapid operational readiness.





The aircraft features a wingspan of 1.60 m and is capable of carrying a standard payload of up to 1 kg while maintaining its performance characteristics. Its endurance exceeds 60 minutes, enabling extended loiter times over an area of interest and increasing opportunities for target identification and engagement.





SYENA ASTRA-1 supports both hand-launch and pneumatic-launch methods, providing flexibility across different operational environments. The munition cruises at 21 m/s and can reach a maximum speed of 35 m/s, balancing endurance with the ability to respond quickly when required.





The platform is capable of operating at service ceilings of up to 10,000 ft above mean sea level, allowing it to function effectively across a variety of terrains and mission profiles.





By combining extended endurance, strike precision and portability within a backpack-compatible package, SYENA ASTRA-1 offers a practical solution for modern tactical operations.





Agencies







