



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the flight acceptance test of the cryogenic engine designated for its upcoming GSLV-F19 mission, marking another important milestone in preparations for the launch of the NVS-04 navigation satellite.





The test was carried out on 5 November 2026 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, one of the agency’s key facilities for the development and qualification of propulsion systems.





According to ISRO, the engine's ignition sequence proceeded exactly as planned, with both the Main Engine (ME) and the Gas Generator (GG) igniting successfully during the trial.





Throughout the steady-state phase of operation, the engine performed normally, with all parameters remaining consistent with nominal predictions. Engineers observed stable performance across the test duration, indicating that the propulsion system is operating within expected limits.





The hot-fire test lasted for 200 seconds, during which the engine demonstrated satisfactory performance. ISRO stated that the results closely matched pre-test predictions, providing further confidence in the readiness of the hardware for flight.





Following the successful completion of the acceptance test, the engine will now be integrated into the cryogenic upper stage of the GSLV-F19 launch vehicle.





GSLV-F19 is scheduled to place the NVS-04 navigation satellite into orbit. The satellite forms part of India’s Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, which provides positioning, navigation and timing services across India and the surrounding region.





The mission is expected to further strengthen the resilience and capability of the country's indigenous satellite navigation infrastructure.





Cryogenic engines are among the most technologically demanding propulsion systems used in launch vehicles, operating with super-cooled propellants to deliver high efficiency during the final stages of ascent. Their reliable performance is critical to the success of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle missions.





The successful flight acceptance test represents a significant step towards the GSLV-F19 mission, with the engine now cleared for induction into the launch vehicle's cryogenic stage ahead of the NVS-04 deployment mission.





ISRO







