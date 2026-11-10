



Dhruva Space has emerged as the L1 (Lowest Bidder) for a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) project focused on the development of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and terrestrial Internet of Things (IoT) communication systems for the Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL).





The reported L1 bid value for the project stands at approximately ₹34.7 crore, positioning the Hyderabad-based space technology company as the leading contender for the contract award.





The proposed project is aimed at developing integrated communication capabilities that combine LEO satellite networks with terrestrial IoT infrastructure. Such systems are increasingly viewed as critical for enabling secure, resilient and wide-area connectivity across diverse operational environments.





Dhruva Space's emergence as the lowest bidder highlights the growing role of India's private space sector in supporting advanced communication and strategic technology requirements. The company has established itself as a full-stack space engineering firm, offering satellite platforms, launch support and ground-segment solutions.





The development aligns with broader efforts to strengthen indigenous space-based communication capabilities and expand the use of satellite-enabled IoT networks. LEO satellite systems are particularly valued for providing lower-latency connectivity and improved coverage for remote and difficult-to-access locations.





Over recent years, Dhruva Space has built a track record in small satellite technologies, spacecraft platforms and ground infrastructure. The company has also been involved in commercial and technology-demonstration missions, further strengthening its credentials in the rapidly expanding space communications sector.





If formally awarded, the contract would mark another significant milestone for Dhruva Space and reinforce private sector participation in India's evolving space and defence technology ecosystem.





Agencies







