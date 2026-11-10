



Four organisations have successfully passed the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) technical evaluation process for the development of High-Purity Silicon Carbide (SiC) Source Powder, a critical material required for the bulk growth of Silicon Carbide single crystals under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme.





The shortlisted entities are LN IndTech Services Pvt. Ltd., Non Ferrous Material Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Raghu Diamonds and Liama Technologies Pvt. Ltd.





Their qualification marks an important step in DRDO’s efforts to strengthen indigenous capabilities in advanced semiconductor and strategic materials manufacturing. The selected vendors will now be positioned to contribute to the development of high-purity SiC source powder, which serves as a key raw material in the production of Silicon Carbide single crystals.





Silicon Carbide is regarded as a strategically significant material because of its exceptional thermal conductivity, high voltage tolerance and ability to operate in demanding environments. These characteristics make it particularly valuable for next-generation power electronics, high-frequency devices, electric mobility applications, aerospace systems and advanced defence technologies.





The TDF scheme has been established by DRDO to encourage Indian industry participation in the development of critical technologies needed for national security and technological self-reliance. By supporting domestic development of specialised materials such as High-Purity SiC source powder, the initiative seeks to reduce dependence on imports while fostering a stronger indigenous technology ecosystem.





The successful completion of the technical evaluation by LN IndTech Services Pvt. Ltd., NFTDC, Raghu Diamonds and Liama Technologies Pvt. Ltd. represents progress towards building a domestic supply chain for advanced semiconductor materials and supporting India’s long-term ambitions in strategic and high-technology manufacturing.





Agencies







