



India and the European Union reviewed the full scope of their strategic partnership during the 7th India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in New Delhi, with both sides assessing progress across trade, investment, technology, connectivity and people-to-people cooperation.





The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and Matti Maasikas, Deputy Secretary-General for Geo-Economics and Interinstitutional Issues of the European Union. Discussions focused on advancing commitments made under the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda adopted at the 16th India-EU Summit in January 2026.





A significant part of the dialogue centred on economic cooperation. India and the EU reviewed ongoing efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties, including negotiations aimed at the timely signing and implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Both sides also continued discussions on concluding the Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications.





The two partners examined measures to build more resilient supply chains and strengthen economic security. These discussions included cooperation through the Trade and Technology Council and the Blue Valleys initiative, reflecting a shared interest in reducing vulnerabilities in critical sectors.





According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, “The meeting reviewed the full spectrum of the India-EU Strategic Partnership and progress in implementing the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda. Discussions covered trade and investment, including the India-EU FTA, supply chains and economic security, clean transition, critical technologies, research and connectivity, as well as talent mobility and people-to-people exchanges.”





Both sides welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating cooperation on the clean transition. They reviewed ongoing initiatives in sustainable development and explored further collaboration in ship recycling, including efforts to secure EU recognition for compliant Indian ship recycling facilities.





The meeting also highlighted cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. Discussions covered artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, digital public infrastructure, advanced semiconductors, clean technology and biotechnology, alongside broader efforts to create a supportive digital environment.





India and the EU expressed satisfaction with growing research collaboration and reviewed opportunities linked to India’s potential association with Horizon Europe, one of the EU’s flagship research and innovation frameworks.





Connectivity remained another key area of focus. Both sides discussed strengthening partnerships through the Global Gateway initiative, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and trilateral projects involving clean energy, climate resilience, green mobility and digitalisation.





The two partners also exchanged views on global governance and agreed to deepen coordination on international challenges. They underlined the importance of stronger cooperation in shaping effective and inclusive global frameworks.





People-to-people links featured prominently in the discussions. The two sides reviewed progress in talent mobility, education, skills development and the European Legal Gateway Office, while also looking ahead to the next India-EU Human Rights Dialogue.





Reaffirming their position as trusted and like-minded partners, India and the European Union pledged to deepen their strategic partnership and deliver practical, mutually beneficial outcomes.





The meeting also served as a platform to review preparations for future leaders’ engagements, with the next Strategic Partnership Review Meeting scheduled to be held in Brussels next year at a mutually convenient date.





ANI







