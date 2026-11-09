



Young Baloch activist Farah Baloch has extended Diwali greetings to the people of India and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the people of Balochistan in what she described as their struggle for freedom.





In a video message released on the occasion of Diwali, Farah appeared alongside her mother and brother.





Addressing Indians directly, she conveyed festive wishes and offered special greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"Namaste India. Today, I, Farah Baloch, stand before you with my mother and my brother to wish you all a happy Diwali. My special wishes to Sir Narendra Modi ji," she said.





Farah also made a direct appeal to the Indian Prime Minister, urging him to raise the voice of the Baloch people and provide support for their cause.





"I request and appeal to Sir Narendra Modi ji to please be our voice, help and support us, the people of Balochistan," she said.





Speaking about the situation in Balochistan, Farah alleged that the region's people had long faced discrimination and had not been treated as equal citizens by Pakistan. She claimed that many Baloch now seek freedom and do not wish to remain under Pakistani rule.





"People of Balochistan have been living like slaves in their own country. Pakistan has never considered us as their citizens. They have always considered us as their slaves. We want to be free now. We don't want to live with Pakistan," she stated.





The activist expressed confidence that India would stand with the people of Balochistan and support their aspirations.





Drawing a contrast between festive celebrations in India and the experiences of many families in Balochistan, Farah said Indians were fortunate to celebrate Diwali and Eid with their loved ones, while numerous Baloch families continued to search for missing relatives.





"People of Hindustan are very lucky to celebrate Diwali and Eid with their loved ones. But people of Balochistan are unlucky. Because even on Eid, we go in front of Quetta Press Club to protest for our missing loved ones," she said.





Her remarks highlighted a longstanding issue raised by Baloch activists and relatives of the missing, who have regularly organised demonstrations seeking information about family members allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance.





The issue of missing persons has remained a significant human rights concern in Balochistan for years, with campaigners repeatedly calling for greater transparency, accountability and information regarding the whereabouts of those who have disappeared.





Concluding her message, Farah once again wished Indians a happy Diwali and reiterated her support for the Baloch movement, ending with the slogans "Free Balochistan", "Long live Balochistan" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".





ANI







