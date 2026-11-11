



India and France have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral space cooperation, reviewing ongoing collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the French space agency CNES during the third India-France Strategic Space Dialogue held in Paris.





The dialogue was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Martin Briens, Secretary-General of France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The discussions focused on the progress achieved across a broad spectrum of joint space activities and explored opportunities to deepen strategic engagement in the sector.





Both sides reviewed the extensive cooperation already underway between ISRO and CNES, which has long been one of the most significant pillars of the India-France strategic partnership. The talks also examined new avenues for expanding collaboration in emerging space domains and enhancing ties between the two countries' growing commercial space industries.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions covered “Reviewed progress in the wide-ranging ongoing bilateral space cooperation, including between ISRO and CNES. Discussed avenues for furthering strategic space cooperation and pathways to facilitate commercial space collaboration between the two space industrial ecosystems. Exchanged views on multilateral space matters.”





In addition to bilateral projects, India and France exchanged views on international space-related issues and developments in multilateral forums, reflecting the increasing importance of space governance, sustainability and international cooperation.





Alongside the Strategic Space Dialogue, Misri and Briens co-chaired the inaugural India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue, highlighting the growing scope of cooperation beyond traditional sectors.





The two officials also held broader bilateral consultations covering the full spectrum of India-France relations. These discussions included an assessment of ongoing cooperation and an exchange of views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.





Misri arrived in Paris on Monday for the high-level engagements, which were aimed at expanding collaboration in strategically important areas, particularly resilient supply chains, critical technologies and economic security.





The Indian Embassy in France had stated ahead of the meetings that the discussions would help deepen cooperation between the two countries in space, critical technologies and economic security, with special emphasis on strengthening supply-chain resilience amid evolving global challenges.





The latest dialogue builds on sustained diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Paris. In April, Misri and Briens co-chaired the India-France Foreign Office Consultations in Paris, where they discussed a broad range of subjects including civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital cooperation, artificial intelligence, innovation, cultural exchanges and wider regional and global developments.





The continued emphasis on space cooperation reflects the strategic importance both nations attach to the sector, with India and France increasingly seeking to combine their technological capabilities, industrial strengths and policy coordination to support long-term collaboration in both governmental and commercial space activities.





Agencies







