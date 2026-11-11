A micro-missile undergoes a test firing by a private defence company





India is steadily moving from being one of the world's largest defence importers towards becoming a nation capable of designing, developing and manufacturing advanced military systems domestically, according to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, new agencies reported.





He said the country's long-term objective is not simply to manufacture equipment in India, but to achieve technological sovereignty across critical defence sectors.





India has developed substantial indigenous capabilities in missiles, artillery, ammunition, radars, electronic warfare systems, naval platforms, armoured vehicles, helicopters and combat aircraft. The focus has increasingly shifted from assembly-based production to indigenous design, development and manufacturing of critical technologies, supported by public sector enterprises, private industry, MSMEs, Start-Ups and defence research institutions.





In the weapons and ammunition sector, domestic production has expanded significantly. The Indian Army has achieved around 91 per cent self-sufficiency across 159 of its 175 ammunition variants, reflecting major progress in indigenous manufacturing and supply chains.





The aerospace sector has witnessed the development of platforms such as the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand. Indigenous efforts are also advancing in transport aviation, avionics and airborne systems. However, aero-engines remain one of the most important areas of continuing import dependence.





India's naval shipbuilding capabilities have also grown considerably. The country now designs and builds aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, corvettes and offshore patrol vessels. The commissioning of INS Vikrant demonstrated India's ability to construct a major aircraft carrier domestically. Despite this progress, submarine technologies, propulsion systems, specialised sensors and some advanced naval weapons continue to require further indigenous development.





In advanced weapons systems, India has established strong capabilities in ballistic and cruise missiles, air defence systems, surveillance technologies and command-and-control networks. Platforms such as Akash, BrahMos and Pinaka are frequently cited as examples of this growing capability.





Nonetheless, high-performance engines, advanced semiconductors, sophisticated seekers, sensors and specialised electronic components remain priority areas for future development.





According to the Defence Secretary, approximately 65 per cent of India's defence equipment is now produced domestically. This marks a major shift from an earlier period when import dependence stood at roughly 65 to 70 per cent. He emphasised, however, that domestic production does not automatically equate to complete self-reliance, as many platforms still incorporate imported engines, electronics, sensors and critical subsystems.





The growth of India's defence industrial base is reflected in defence production reaching ₹1.78 lakh crore and defence exports touching ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025-26. The Government has set ambitious targets of achieving ₹3 lakh crore in defence production and ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029.





Rajesh Kumar Singh underscored that India's next phase of self-reliance would concentrate on aero-engines, marine propulsion systems, advanced power technologies, semiconductors, seekers, sensors and electronic components. Significant attention is also being directed towards artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, autonomous systems, space technologies and directed-energy weapons.





Asked how close India is to genuine self-reliance, he stated that the country is increasingly becoming "a designer, developer, manufacturer and exporter of defence systems" rather than merely a buyer. However, he stressed that true self-reliance requires the ability to "design, manufacture, upgrade, maintain and sustain" defence systems independently throughout their entire lifecycle.





He identified three major gaps that require urgent attention.





The first gap involves critical technologies and strategic components. India must strengthen domestic capabilities in advanced aero-engines, marine propulsion, semiconductors, electronic warfare systems, sensors, missile seekers, precision guidance technologies, specialised materials and turbine systems.





The second gap concerns research and development. With warfare increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, cyber operations, quantum technologies, hypersonics, autonomous platforms and directed-energy systems, India must strengthen links between research institutions and operational military requirements. This will require greater investments in research, enhanced collaboration between DRDO, academia, industry and the armed forces, along with stronger testing and certification infrastructure.





The third challenge relates to manufacturing scale, resilience and quality assurance. India must expand private sector participation, strengthen component-level manufacturing, ensure predictable procurement orders, improve testing standards and develop robust maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities. Strengthening supply-chain resilience during geopolitical disruptions is also considered essential.





Defence exports have grown dramatically from ₹686 crore in FY 2013-14 to ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025-26. Indian defence products are now exported to more than 80 countries through 145 exporters. The private sector contributed ₹17,353 crore to exports, while Defence Public Sector Undertakings exported equipment worth ₹21,071 crore.





According to Singh, exports increasingly include indigenous systems such as BrahMos missiles, the Akash missile system and Pinaka rocket systems. He observed that international customers provide a valuable market-based assessment of "the quality, reliability, cost competitiveness and technological maturity of Indian products".





Addressing the future of Agniveers, Singh outlined major changes to the Agnipath Scheme approved by the Union Cabinet on 4 November 2026. Under the revised framework, the existing provision allowing 25 per cent of Agniveers to join the regular armed forces on merit after four years remains unchanged.





The remaining 75 per cent will now be offered an additional two-year engagement period, subject to their willingness. Upon completion, they will receive another opportunity for enrolment into regular service if they satisfy prescribed criteria.





Those undertaking the extended tenure will receive higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and seniority benefits. For personnel transitioning into civilian life, support mechanisms will include financial packages, formal recognition of military-acquired skills and assistance for self-employment opportunities.





Reflecting on Operation Sindoor, the Defence Secretary described it as an important demonstration of India's evolving military capabilities. He said the operation showcased effective tri-Service coordination, intelligence-led missions, precision engagement capabilities, indigenous weapons and a layered air defence architecture.





At the same time, the operation highlighted capability gaps in electronic warfare, counter-drone warfare, military-grade drones capable of operating in contested environments and low-altitude radar coverage.





"The experience has reinforced the importance of technological superiority, operational integration, indigenous capability development and a responsive defence industrial ecosystem," he said.





The lessons from Operation Sindoor have accelerated the Armed Forces' transition towards an integrated, technology-driven and multi-domain operational framework. Greater emphasis is now being placed on joint planning, interoperability, real-time intelligence sharing, precision weapons and stronger layered air defence systems.





Capability development has increasingly focused on unmanned and counter-unmanned systems, electronic warfare, precision ammunition, advanced surveillance technologies and secure communications. Emergency procurement procedures have also been utilised to address immediate operational requirements.





Looking ahead, Singh said future conflicts are likely to involve conventional military operations alongside cyberattacks, electronic warfare, drone operations, information warfare and disruption of space-based assets. In response, the Armed Forces are building capabilities through joint doctrines, technological modernisation and enhanced inter-service cooperation.





He pointed to initiatives such as the Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations, multi-domain warfare exercises, counter-drone systems and measures aimed at electromagnetic spectrum management. India, he noted, is steadily moving towards a military capable of sustaining operations across contested cyber, space, electronic and information environments simultaneously.





Discussing India's military vision for 2047, Singh said the country must develop a force that is technologically superior, integrated, self-reliant and capable of credible deterrence. Such a military must operate seamlessly across land, air, maritime, cyber and space domains while leveraging artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous systems, advanced surveillance and secure communications.





He stressed that future investments must support indigenous capabilities in semiconductors, aerospace technologies, advanced propulsion systems, cyber warfare tools, electronic warfare systems and space technologies. Stronger collaboration between the armed forces, DRDO, industry, academia and Start-Ups will be central to achieving this objective.





"Our endeavour should not merely be to build a larger military, but to create a smarter, more agile, resilient and future-ready force that can anticipate emerging threats, adapt to technological disruptions and safeguard India's national interests," he said.





On the question of future warfare technologies, Singh acknowledged that India has significantly increased investment in defence research, development and modernisation. He noted that programmes such as iDEX and ADITI are helping promote indigenous innovation while bringing Start-Ups into the defence technology ecosystem.





"The objective is not merely to acquire advanced technology but to develop the capability to design, manufacture and continuously upgrade it indigenously," he remarked.





Regarding military space capabilities, Singh said space has become a critical domain underpinning communications, navigation, surveillance, intelligence and precision operations. India has established the Defence Space Agency to coordinate tri-service space requirements and capabilities.





The country's approach focuses on strengthening space situational awareness, protecting critical space assets, improving indigenous satellite capabilities and ensuring resilient communication and navigation networks. Exercises such as Antariksha Abhyas have been designed to improve preparedness in this increasingly important operational domain.





India is also expanding cooperation among the Armed Forces, ISRO, DRDO and private industry to develop indigenous technologies for satellite tracking, threat detection and protection of space-based assets. According to Singh, the overarching goal is to ensure that India's military space infrastructure remains secure, resilient and capable of supporting operations under all circumstances.





Agencies







