



India and the Netherlands have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation across a broad range of strategic sectors, including technology, semiconductors, defence and renewable energy, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen during the inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.





Welcoming Berendsen to India, Jaishankar said the discussions would serve as an important opportunity to review progress made since the elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership and identify new avenues for collaboration.





"Now we had elevated our ties to a Strategic Partnership, and the roadmap that we have forged allows us a pathway to proceed forward," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.





The External Affairs Minister noted that what began as a partnership largely focused on water management, agriculture and healthcare has evolved significantly in recent years, reflecting the changing priorities of both countries and the growing complexity of global supply chains.





"So today, building on what originally was a strategic partnership on water, but which has now expanded to so many other domains, I think we will be discussing what we were earlier doing on, you know, the tradition on agriculture, water, health, on which our partnership was centred, to now the newer areas, to technology, to semiconductors, to defence, renewable energy," he said.





The Netherlands is regarded as one of Europe's leading innovation centres and a key hub for semiconductor equipment and advanced technology, making cooperation in these sectors increasingly significant for India's industrial and technological ambitions.





Jaishankar also highlighted that 2027 will mark the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and the Netherlands, with both sides expected to explore ways of commemorating the milestone.





"And while we are doing this, of course, we bear in mind that next year will be the 80th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, so we'll also discuss how we should suitably mark that," he said.





Placing the discussions within the broader India-European Union framework, the minister emphasised the substantial progress achieved in India-EU relations over the past two years. He identified the proposed Free Trade Agreement as the centrepiece of that engagement, alongside growing security and defence cooperation and other strategic understandings.





"There is the larger context of our relationship as well. We have really, last two years, progressed enormously with the European Union. The centrepiece of that is the free trade agreement, but also the security and defence partnership, the other understandings that we have. We look forward to the operationalisation of the FTA," Jaishankar said.





The anticipated India-EU Free Trade Agreement is expected to strengthen trade flows, investment opportunities, supply-chain resilience and economic cooperation between India and the European bloc.





Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for the support extended by the Dutch government to the Indian community in the Netherlands, describing the Indian diaspora and the Hindustani Surinamese community as a vital link connecting the two nations.





"I do want to take the opportunity to thank you also for the care that you take of our diaspora. And I think the diaspora and the Hindustani Surinamese between them form a living bridge," he said.





The talks also covered major international developments and regional security issues. Jaishankar said the two sides had exchanged views on the conflict in Ukraine, developments in the Black Sea region, the Gulf conflict and the evolving strategic landscape in the Indo-Pacific.





"And as would be natural, I think your visit gives us a chance to exchange assessments, views, opinions on the big issues of our times. We spent some time discussing the Ukraine conflict and the Black Sea situation, but there's also the Gulf conflict and its implications. You're coming to the Indo-Pacific. We have our own complexities, which you are aware, but nevertheless, I think an exchange there is useful," he said.





The minister further identified terrorism and climate change as shared challenges that require closer bilateral and international cooperation.





"There are shared challenges. I think terrorism is one, climate change is another, where it's important we work together. So I'm really pleased today to have this chance to co-chair our inaugural dialogue mechanism for reviewing the strategic partnership," he added.





Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day official visit aimed at advancing cooperation under the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit provides an opportunity for both countries to assess progress across existing areas of cooperation, explore collaboration in emerging sectors and exchange views on key regional and global issues.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the visiting minister and said the inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meeting would help drive deeper collaboration across the strategic partnership.





During his visit, Berendsen is also scheduled to meet Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who oversees the Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting portfolios, before concluding his engagements in the national capital.





The discussions are expected to further strengthen cooperation between India and the Netherlands at a time when both countries are seeking deeper engagement in advanced technologies, resilient supply chains, clean energy initiatives and emerging strategic sectors.





ANI







