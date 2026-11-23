



New Delhi: Pakistan's Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister, Musadik Masood Malik, avoided taking responsibility for his earlier remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) during a visit to New Delhi, instead urging India to engage in bilateral discussions with Islamabad.





Speaking while leading Pakistan's delegation at the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, Malik declined to directly address questions regarding the water-sharing agreement, which remains in abeyance following the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.





When questioned about the treaty and his past statements, Malik repeatedly maintained that any discussion on the matter would require a formal invitation from India.





"When you invite me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty, we will certainly talk about it. You haven't invited me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty at this moment," he said.





Pressed further on whether he stood by his previous remarks, the Pakistani minister again refrained from offering a direct response, stating, "When you invite me to discuss those specific issues, I shall be there. But first, you must extend that invitation. Tell me that you wish to engage in a bilateral dialogue; when you invite me for such a discussion, I will be present, and I will then answer all the bilateral questions you choose to ask."





His comments marked a notable contrast with his earlier position on the issue. In June, Malik strongly criticised India's decision to place the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and warned that Pakistan would "cut off that hand" which attempted to deprive it of its share of water. At the time, he accused New Delhi of using water resources as a means of exerting pressure on Islamabad.





India, however, has maintained an unchanged position on the treaty. Responding to questions regarding Malik's visit and his earlier statements, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated New Delhi's stance.





"As far as the IWT is concerned, we have made our position very clear and that is where it remains. There is absolutely no change," Jaiswal said.





India's position follows the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025, in which 26 people lost their lives. New Delhi has since continued to insist that Pakistan take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against cross-border terrorism and the infrastructure that supports it.





Following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in a major military response. The operation led to a period of heightened military exchanges between the two countries before a ceasefire understanding was reached on 10 May 2025 after outreach from Pakistan's military leadership.





Among the key non-military measures taken under Operation Sindoor was India's decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect. New Delhi has stated that the arrangement will remain suspended until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably renounces support for cross-border terrorism.





The treaty, signed in 1960 with the assistance of the World Bank, has long governed water-sharing arrangements between the two neighbours and historically endured multiple periods of conflict and diplomatic tension.





The Indus River system remains central to Pakistan's economy and food security. The network supports around 80 per cent of the country's 16 million hectares of agricultural land and accounts for approximately 93 per cent of its total water consumption.





The river system sustains a population of roughly 237 million people and underpins key agricultural sectors producing wheat, rice and cotton, while contributing around a quarter of Pakistan's gross domestic product through agriculture and related activities.





Against this backdrop, Malik's call for engagement underscores the significance of the treaty for Pakistan, even as India continues to hold firm on its position that meaningful progress depends on decisive action against terrorism.





ANI







