



India has described the outcome of the recent United States midterm elections as an internal American matter, while emphasising that bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington continue to enjoy strong bipartisan support across the US political spectrum.





Speaking at a regular media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declined to comment directly on the electoral outcome.





He instead underscored the resilience of the relationship between the two countries, stating, "It is an internal matter of the United States. I have no specific comment on them beyond underlining that India and the United States' relationship enjoys bipartisan support in the United States. We continue to work to further strengthen our comprehensive global strategic partnership that we share with the US."





His remarks came against the backdrop of significant political developments in the United States following the midterm elections, which reshaped the balance of power in Washington and strengthened Democratic control in Congress.





US President Donald Trump responded to the election outcome by once again questioning the integrity of the electoral process. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump alleged irregularities linked to early voting and criticised the use of voting machines.





"Does anybody really believe that this 'Election' was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting 'dumps' were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote. It's all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter! President DJT," Trump wrote.





The Republican Party suffered major setbacks in several key contests, while Democrats registered substantial gains that have been widely described as a "blue wave". The results have altered the political landscape in Washington, handing Democrats greater influence in both legislative and oversight functions.





The losses represent a significant challenge for the remainder of Trump's presidential term, with a Democratic-controlled Congress expected to push an ambitious legislative agenda, revisit and seek to reverse previous executive actions, and intensify scrutiny of the administration through congressional investigations.





Despite the shift in congressional power, Democrats do not possess unrestricted authority to enact legislation. The US President retains the constitutional power to veto bills passed by Congress, providing a powerful check on legislative initiatives.





Highlighting this authority after the elections, Trump stressed, "It's the power of veto. It's one of the stronger powers that a president has."





At the same time, the President signalled that he would prefer to avoid constant political confrontation with Congress. "I don't want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything," he said.





Under Article I, Section 7 of the US Constitution, the President can reject legislation approved by Congress. However, Congress may override a presidential veto if a two-thirds majority is secured in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.





Alongside legislative battles, Democrats are expected to make extensive use of congressional oversight mechanisms, including committee hearings, subpoenas and investigations into federal spending and executive branch actions. These powers enable Congress to exert pressure on the administration even when legislation faces the prospect of a presidential veto.





Against this evolving political backdrop, India has signalled its intention to remain focused on deepening cooperation with the United States across strategic, economic, technological, defence and geopolitical domains, irrespective of domestic political developments in Washington.





ANI







