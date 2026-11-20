The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), operating under India's Ministry of Earth Sciences, has begun integration and pre-deployment testing of a Wave Rider Buoy and Wave Drifters that will be deployed off the coast of Seychelles.





The initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing ocean observation and marine forecasting capabilities across the Indian Ocean region.





The deployment is being carried out in partnership with the Seychelles Meteorological Authority (SMA) under an ongoing bilateral cooperation framework between the two countries. The project is designed to improve real-time monitoring of wave conditions and broader ocean dynamics around the island nation.





By expanding access to high-quality ocean data, the collaboration will support more accurate marine forecasts, strengthen maritime safety, and enhance early warning services for coastal and maritime communities. The monitoring systems are expected to provide valuable information for navigation, disaster preparedness and operational decision-making across the region.





The observations collected near Seychelles will also deliver wider regional benefits. Data from the Wave Rider Buoy and associated drifters will help INCOIS monitor long-period swells and swell surges travelling across the Indian Ocean, improving its ability to assess conditions that may eventually affect India's coastline.





This additional intelligence will contribute to more reliable ocean-state forecasting and hazard assessments. Based on the role of similar INCOIS observing systems, such data are particularly valuable for tracking high-wave events and other ocean-driven coastal hazards.





Highlighting the broader significance of the partnership, INCOIS stated: "This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of India and Seychelles towards advancing ocean science, strengthening regional cooperation and promoting a safer and resilient Indian Ocean."





The announcement comes as INCOIS continues to expand its contribution to marine hazard forecasting and disaster-risk reduction. During the Annual Joint Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Exercise, Ex Sahayata Setu 2026, the organisation highlighted the importance of ocean-state intelligence in emergency response operations and coastal resilience planning.





At the exercise, INCOIS scientist V Chandra Sekhar outlined how the agency's multi-hazard monitoring, forecasting and early warning services support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.





The presentation emphasised the importance of timely alerts for threats including tsunamis, storm surges, high waves and swell surges, helping authorities strengthen preparedness and mitigation measures.





INCOIS further noted: "INCOIS's participation reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening inter-agency coordination and supporting effective HADR operations through science-driven ocean information, marine hazard forecasting and early warning services."





The commencement of testing activities off Seychelles therefore represents not only a bilateral scientific initiative but also a broader effort to improve ocean observation networks, strengthen regional cooperation and enhance maritime resilience throughout the Indian Ocean.





Agencies







