



The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth ₹498.58 crore with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the normal refit and re-powering of the Indian Navy's INS Betwa, marking a significant modernisation effort for the frontline warship, Economic Times reported





The agreement, executed in New Delhi on 11 November in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, covers a comprehensive overhaul of the frigate's propulsion configuration as well as upgrades to its combat capabilities.





A key element of the project is the replacement of INS Betwa's existing steam-based propulsion arrangement with a modern diesel-engine-based system. The extensive engineering transformation is intended to improve the vessel's operational efficiency, maintainability and long-term serviceability.





Alongside the propulsion upgrade, the frigate will also receive a modernised weapon suite designed to enhance its overall combat effectiveness and strengthen its operational performance at sea.





The program represents a major step in advancing India's indigenous expertise in complex naval repair work, propulsion conversion projects and platform modernisation. The initiative is expected to reinforce domestic capabilities in undertaking highly specialised upgrades on operational naval platforms.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the project will involve more than 50 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), creating employment opportunities across the country's shipbuilding sector and associated ancillary industries.





The refit is also expected to strengthen India's ship repair and maintenance ecosystem by expanding national capabilities in executing sophisticated propulsion-system transformations for naval warships.





The ministry stated that the project supports the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives by further developing indigenous expertise in naval ship repair, maintenance and modernisation activities.





Beyond the immediate enhancement of INS Betwa, the programme is expected to contribute to the broader growth of domestic industrial capacity, helping Indian industry gain experience in advanced maritime engineering and life-extension programmes for major naval assets.





The Ministry of Defence said the transformation is aimed at "enhancing the warship's operational effectiveness" while simultaneously "strengthening India's indigenous capabilities in undertaking complex naval repairs, propulsion upgrades and platform modernisation".





The ministry further noted that the project would support national self-reliance objectives by reinforcing indigenous capabilities in naval ship repair and maintenance.





Agencies







