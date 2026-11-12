



Iran has asserted that its ballistic and precision-guided missiles successfully penetrated sophisticated US-backed air defence systems, reigniting debate over the effectiveness of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system deployed to help protect Israel from missile threats, Times of India reported.





According to an Iranian military spokesperson, Tehran's missiles reached their intended targets despite encountering multiple layers of interception designed to stop incoming ballistic attacks.





The claim has drawn particular attention because THAAD is regarded as one of the United States' most advanced missile defence systems. Designed to intercept short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during the final phase of flight, the system can engage threats both inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere.





Iran's assertion comes amid growing scrutiny of the financial and logistical challenges associated with missile defence. Individual THAAD interceptor missiles are estimated to cost around 12 million dollars each, making large-scale defensive operations extraordinarily expensive.





The debate has also highlighted concerns over interceptor stockpiles and production rates. Sustained missile engagements can rapidly consume large numbers of interceptors, raising questions about long-term sustainability during prolonged conflicts and repeated missile exchanges.





Military analysts note that modern warfare increasingly exposes the economic imbalance between offensive missile launches and defensive interceptions. While attacking forces can launch large salvos, defenders may be forced to expend significantly more resources to prevent strikes from reaching their targets.





THAAD has been a key element of the layered defensive architecture supporting Israel, working alongside other missile defence systems to counter ballistic threats. The system has previously demonstrated successful interception capabilities and remains a critical component of regional air and missile defence planning.





However, despite Tehran's claims, there is currently no independently verified evidence that the THAAD system itself was directly breached. No official confirmation has emerged showing that Iranian missiles specifically penetrated THAAD's defensive envelope or defeated the system in combat.





As competing narratives continue to emerge, Iran's assertions remain unverified. Nevertheless, the claims have intensified discussion over the effectiveness, affordability and long-term sustainability of high-end missile defence networks in an era of increasingly sophisticated missile threats.





Agencies







