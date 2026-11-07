



The Indian Air Force’s Software Development Institute (SDI) has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with IIT Madras and IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation to jointly design and develop an indigenous digital secure communication system for airborne applications.





The agreement was signed on 6 November 2026 as part of a wider effort to strengthen India's self-reliance in critical defence technologies and reduce dependence on imported communication systems.





The partnership brings together the operational expertise of the IAF, the research and academic capabilities of IIT Madras, and the technology development and commercialisation strengths of IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation.





The MoA was signed by Air Vice Marshal Sarabjit Singh, Commandant of the IAF’s Software Development Institute, and Dr M. J Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer of IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, in the presence of Professor V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras.





Under the collaboration, the three organisations will undertake the joint development of advanced algorithms for airborne communication systems and networking. The work will focus on creating proprietary technologies capable of supporting secure, resilient and high-performance communications in demanding operational environments.





A major objective of the project is to enable the secure exchange of voice, data and mission-critical information between aircraft, ground stations and command networks. The indigenous system is intended to ensure reliable communications even in contested or high-threat scenarios where information security and network resilience are vital.





The development effort will also concentrate on sophisticated networking and routing capabilities, helping to ensure that operational data can be transmitted rapidly, efficiently and securely across airborne platforms and associated military infrastructure.





By creating home-grown communication technologies and algorithms, the programme seeks to reduce India's reliance on foreign hardware and software solutions for critical defence applications. Greater indigenous control over such systems is expected to enhance technological sovereignty, strengthen long-term sustainability and improve operational readiness.





The initiative is aligned with the Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and reflects the growing emphasis on developing advanced defence capabilities within the country. It also supports the Indian Air Force's broader modernisation efforts by building secure and customised communication infrastructure tailored to its specific operational requirements.





The agreement follows earlier cooperation between the participating organisations and establishes a formal framework for advancing research, development and future integration of indigenous secure airborne communication technologies across relevant defence platforms.





Through this partnership, the Indian Air Force aims to strengthen combat effectiveness, improve operational efficiency and accelerate the development of strategically important communication capabilities designed, developed and controlled within India.





Agencies







