



India’s human spaceflight efforts have received a further boost with L&T Precision Engineering and Systems delivering the fourth set of the Crew Escape Ogive Shroud (CEOS) for the Gaganyaan-2 mission to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Times of India reported





The CEOS was manufactured at L&T’s advanced engineering facility in Coimbatore and was formally handed over to ISRO last week. The delivery marks another significant milestone in the development of the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, which aims to demonstrate India’s capability to send astronauts into space aboard an indigenous spacecraft.





The Crew Escape Ogive Shroud forms part of the Crew Escape System (CES), one of the mission’s most critical safety features. The system is designed to rapidly separate and move astronauts away from the launch vehicle in the event of an emergency during lift-off or ascent, thereby enhancing crew safety during the most demanding phases of flight.





L&T stated that its Coimbatore facility is producing several mission-critical hardware packages for the Gaganyaan program. These include the Pitch Motor Compartment (PMC), CJM & LEM Structures (CLSL), Thrust Transfer Structures (HTS), CMAC and Crew Module structures, along with additional components associated with the Crew Escape System.





According to the company, the fourth CEOS set was completed and delivered ahead of schedule through a combination of rigorous quality assurance practices, layered inspection systems, comprehensive validation procedures and strict process controls. The accomplishment underlines the increasing role of India’s private aerospace sector in supporting nationally important space missions.





The CEOS remains a vital element of the Crew Escape System and is intended to strengthen astronaut safety throughout the mission.





Codissia president V Rangaswamy highlighted the growing contribution of Coimbatore’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to India’s space and defence manufacturing ecosystem. He pointed to L&T’s delivery of crew escape hardware for the Gaganyaan-2 mission as a clear example of the city’s expanding aerospace capabilities.





He noted that several Codissia member companies are directly supplying specialised components and equipment to major industry participants as well as government-backed space projects. The increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies has enabled local firms to play a larger role in producing sophisticated systems for high-technology sectors.





Rangaswamy said, “Coimbatore MSMEs are adopting advanced technologies and contributing significantly to the manufacture of critical equipment for the space and defence sectors,” while adding that Codissia’s Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) has developed into one of India’s leading facilities, supported by its ability to facilitate faster and dual-use manufacturing solutions.





The latest delivery further reinforces Coimbatore’s emergence as an important aerospace and advanced manufacturing hub, with local industries increasingly contributing to strategic national initiatives in both the space and defence sectors.





Agencies







