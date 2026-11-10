India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, arrived in Paris on Monday for the third India-France Strategic Dialogue on Space and the inaugural Dialogue on Economic Security and Critical Technologies.





According to the Indian Embassy in France, the high-level discussions are aimed at expanding cooperation between India and France in space, critical technologies and economic security. A key area of focus will be strengthening resilient supply chains amid growing global concerns over technological security and supply chain vulnerabilities.





In a post on X, the embassy stated: "India’s Foreign Secretary, Shri Vikram Misri, arrived in Paris today for the 3rd India-France Strategic Dialogue on Space and the first Dialogue on Economic Security and Critical Technologies."





The embassy further noted: "These discussions will deepen cooperation between India and France in space, critical technologies and economic security, particularly in the area of resilient supply chains."





The visit comes as India and France continue to broaden their strategic partnership, which already spans defence, civil nuclear cooperation, maritime security, space research, digital technologies and Indo-Pacific collaboration. Both countries have increasingly worked together on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, cyber security and semiconductor-related initiatives.





Before travelling to France, Misri undertook a two-day official visit to Nepal from 4-5 November at the invitation of Nepalese Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.





During the visit, Misri called on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed preparations for Shah's forthcoming visit to India.





Misri highlighted the "wide-ranging engagement and overall progress in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation" and discussed potential initiatives and outcomes ahead of the Nepalese Prime Minister's India visit.





He also met Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, and Minister for Infrastructure Development Sunil Lamsal.





The two Foreign Secretaries later held delegation-level talks, reviewing ongoing collaboration across a range of sectors and exploring ways to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between India and Nepal.





As part of his engagements, Misri met parliamentarians, including members of the India-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group and Nepal's Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Tourism.





Nepalese leaders expressed gratitude for India's "swift and substantial humanitarian and technical assistance" following the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi floods.





Both sides welcomed growing cooperation in traditional sectors such as trade and commerce, development partnership, hydropower, physical connectivity, border management, energy and people-to-people ties.





Discussions also examined emerging areas of collaboration, including Start-Ups, digital connectivity, artificial intelligence and sports.





"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to all-round enhancement of the bilateral partnership," the joint press release stated.





The release added that the visit continued the long-standing practice of high-level exchanges between India and Nepal, aimed at advancing their close friendship and cooperation across multiple sectors.





ANI







