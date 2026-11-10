



India has strongly criticised the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) describing the body as a biased and poorly informed organisation driven by a political agenda.





Speaking at a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal questioned the credibility of the commission and accused it of selectively ignoring issues within the United States while frequently commenting on India.





“As I have said before, the USCIRF is a biased and ill-informed organisation with a blatantly political agenda. It is particularly telling that the USCIRF and its Commissioners have consistently chosen to remain silent on attacks on religious places in the US and on the hate crimes and racial abuse targeted at the Indian community in the US. A prejudiced entity can hardly be taken seriously,” Jaiswal said.





His remarks came amid continuing differences between India and the USCIRF, which has repeatedly raised concerns regarding religious freedom issues in India. New Delhi has consistently rejected such assessments, arguing that the commission lacks a proper understanding of India’s democratic institutions, constitutional safeguards and social realities.





On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaiswal reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path towards ending the war. He noted that India continues to engage both Moscow and Kyiv as part of its efforts to support peace initiatives.





He revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the two leaders exchanged views on the conflict, its humanitarian implications and ongoing peace efforts.





“The Prime Minister reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution,” Jaiswal said.





Following that discussion, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding ongoing diplomatic efforts related to the conflict.





Jaiswal said India had shared ideas with both sides on enhancing the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, addressing immediate concerns related to grain and energy exports, and exploring possible non-attack arrangements aimed at reducing tensions.





“On the issue of the food corridor, we have exchanged ideas. India remains in touch with both sides, as well as other interested parties, to contribute towards return of peace to the region,” he added.





Addressing reports that Chinese influencers had filmed content in Dhaka while allegedly portraying parts of the Bangladeshi capital as Delhi, Jaiswal described such attempts as regrettable and misleading.





“Such efforts to present a distorted picture of any country are unfortunate. In so far as efforts by foreign elements to portray parts of Dhaka as Delhi are concerned, peddling of false narratives only undermines the credibility of the actors involved and those behind them in such an exercise. We urge authorities concerned to take appropriate action against them,” he said.





Commenting on the US midterm elections, the MEA spokesperson stated that the electoral process was an internal matter for the United States and declined further comment. He nevertheless emphasised that India-US ties continue to enjoy strong support across the American political spectrum.





“The India-United States relationship enjoys strong bipartisan support in the US. We continue to work to further strengthen our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US,” he said.





Jaiswal also addressed reports concerning India’s engagement with lobbying firms in Washington, DC, and related disclosures under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).





He explained that employing such firms is a routine diplomatic practice used to facilitate engagement with the US administration, members of Congress and other key stakeholders. According to him, India has been working with lobbying firms in Washington since 1948.





“Such engagements are undertaken in accordance with the applicable US laws, including the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), under which the activities of these firms are publicly disclosed. India has been engaging lobby firms in Washington DC since 1948,” he said.





The remarks underscored New Delhi’s defence of its diplomatic outreach practices, while highlighting its broader position on international scrutiny, major geopolitical developments and the importance it places on maintaining strong strategic relations with the United States despite occasional differences on policy matters.





ANI







