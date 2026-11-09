



Blue Origin has revealed NorthStar, a new booster engine designed to deliver greater thrust while significantly reducing complexity compared with the company's existing BE-4 engine.





The announcement marks a further expansion of Blue Origin's long-term plans for the New Glenn launch system and future deep-space missions.





Like the BE-4, NorthStar uses liquid oxygen and liquefied natural gas as propellants. Blue Origin says the engine is capable of producing 7,15,000 pounds-force of thrust, an increase from the BE-4's 6,40,000 pounds-force. The company also states that NorthStar is 30% lighter and contains 50% fewer parts than its predecessor.





A major feature of the new engine is its extensive use of additive manufacturing. According to Blue Origin, more than 65% of NorthStar is produced through layer-by-layer manufacturing techniques. By combining or removing components during production, the company aims to simplify the engine's design, reduce overall mass and streamline manufacturing processes.





Blue Origin says NorthStar can be assembled in less than a day, although it has not disclosed how that compares directly with current BE-4 assembly times. The company also notes that the engine progressed from approval to development testing in just 11 months, highlighting an accelerated development schedule.





The engine is designed as a reusable, oxygen-rich staged-combustion booster engine and continues to utilise the single-shaft turbo-pump architecture and combustion cycle that Blue Origin has developed through its propulsion programmes. Despite the ambitious specifications, the company has not released detailed development-test data, operational performance figures or information on expected reuse rates.





That distinction is important because NorthStar remains in development. The published figures represent manufacturer-reported specifications and design targets rather than demonstrated in-service performance. Questions surrounding durability, operational reliability, production rates and long-term reusability will only be answered through testing and eventual flight operations.





For now, BE-4 remains the backbone of Blue Origin's launch activities. Seven BE-4 engines power the first stage of the standard New Glenn rocket, while two additional BE-4 engines are used on United Launch Alliance's Vulcan launch vehicle.





New Glenn's baseline configuration combines its seven-engine first stage with an upper stage powered by two BE-3U engines. The rocket is designed around first-stage recovery and reuse, with Blue Origin targeting a minimum of 25 flights for each booster. As a result, engine durability, refurbishment requirements and turnaround efficiency are key factors in the vehicle's economic model.





NorthStar's higher thrust could enhance future booster performance, while its reduced mass and simplified design may improve manufacturing efficiency and operational flexibility.





However, Blue Origin has not confirmed whether the engine will ultimately replace the BE-4, supplement it, or be assigned to a specific New Glenn variant. The company currently describes NorthStar as its second booster engine alongside the BE-4.





The unveiling coincided with Blue Origin's introduction of GS3, a proposed third stage for New Glenn. The company says GS3 is intended to increase the rocket's capability for high-energy missions, including payload deliveries to geostationary orbit as well as lunar and deep-space destinations.





Taken together, the NorthStar and GS3 announcements suggest a broader effort by Blue Origin to expand its launch portfolio beyond conventional low-Earth-orbit missions.





While the company has outlined a compelling combination of more thrust, lower mass and fewer parts, the engine's ultimate significance will depend on future test results, integration plans and its eventual debut in flight operations.





Agencies







