



Omnitech Engineering Limited has secured commercial orders from Indian defence-sector organisations for the manufacture and supply of precision-engineered components and sub-assemblies intended for defence applications.





The contracts mark a further expansion of the company’s Aerospace and Defence business and reinforce its position as a precision engineering manufacturer serving strategically important sectors.





The new engagements build on Omnitech’s expertise in precision machining, engineered fabrication and assembly. The company stated that the orders reflect its ability to deliver highly specialised components and sub-assemblies for demanding applications where quality, accuracy and reliability are critical.





Commenting on the development, Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh, Chairman and Managing Director of Omnitech Engineering, said, “The company’s expansion into aerospace and defence reflects its growing manufacturing and engineering capabilities.” He added that Omnitech would continue to focus on engineering quality and disciplined execution while serving strategically significant industries.





The contracts represent an important step in Omnitech’s broader strategy of building a diversified precision engineering business. While the company has established a strong presence across multiple industrial sectors, it views aerospace and defence as a key avenue for future growth and intends to expand its supply of components and assemblies across a wider range of high-value applications.





The latest orders are also aligned with the objectives of the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on imported products in strategically important sectors. Through its participation in defence manufacturing activities, Omnitech expects to contribute to the development of indigenous engineering expertise and production capacity.





Omnitech specialises in the manufacture of highly engineered precision-machined components and assemblies, many of which are used in safety-critical environments where performance and operational reliability are essential. The company currently serves customers across industries including energy, motion control and automation, industrial equipment systems and a range of other industrial segments.





Established in FY2007, the company has progressively developed manufacturing capabilities for components and assemblies designed for challenging industrial operating conditions. It is now leveraging this engineering and production expertise to address opportunities within aerospace and defence, sectors that demand rigorous standards of precision, quality assurance and consistent execution.





Although Omnitech has not disclosed the value of the newly secured contracts, delivery timelines or the specific defence products involved, the orders highlight increasing participation by Indian engineering companies in the country’s evolving defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The contracts further demonstrate the company’s efforts to broaden its business profile beyond traditional industrial markets while maintaining its focus on advanced manufacturing and precision engineering.





The supplied components and sub-assemblies will support critical defence applications, underlining the growing role of domestic manufacturers in strengthening India's self-reliance ambitions in strategic industries.





Based in Rajkot, Gujarat, Omnitech Engineering Limited manufactures precision-machined components and assemblies for safety-critical and other industrial applications. With an established presence across energy, automation, motion control and industrial equipment sectors, the company continues to expand into aerospace and defence while maintaining its commitment to engineering excellence, manufacturing quality and long-term customer relationships.





Agencies







