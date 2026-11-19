



Pakistan has announced the successful test-firing of its Fatah-3 supersonic cruise missile, describing the launch as another significant step in strengthening the country's conventional military capabilities.





Fatah-3 is a rebadged Chinese supplied HD-1 supersonic land-attack and anti-ship missile developed by Guangdong Hongda Mining Company. HD-1 is powered by a ramjet engine and a solid rocket booster.





According to the Pakistan Army, the missile is designed to engage long-range targets with a high degree of precision and is equipped with advanced navigation and propulsion systems. Military officials said the weapon can strike distant targets with considerable accuracy and lethality while travelling at supersonic speeds.





In a statement, the army said: "Fatah-3 will significantly enhance the operational flexibility and strike reach of the Pakistan Army's Rocket Force Command, further strengthening the country's overall conventional deterrence and defence posture."





The military added that the missile's advanced guidance and propulsion technologies are intended to improve the Army Rocket Force Command's ability to conduct long-range precision strikes, expanding its operational capabilities.





The launch was observed by the Commander of the Army Rocket Force Command, senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, as well as scientists and engineers involved in the missile's development.





Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership welcomed the successful test. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, along with the services chiefs, congratulated the armed forces and the technical teams responsible for the project.





The leadership also praised the commitment and professionalism of the scientists, engineers and personnel who contributed to the development and testing of the weapon system.





The Fatah-3 test forms part of Pakistan's broader efforts to modernise its conventional missile arsenal. In recent weeks, the country has also announced successful tests of the extended-range Fatah-2 missile and an upgraded version of the Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile, highlighting continued investment in long-range strike and deterrence capabilities.





While officials have highlighted the missile's precision, supersonic speed and operational flexibility, no detailed specifications regarding its maximum range or speed have been publicly released.





The successful launch marks a further milestone in Pakistan's ongoing missile development efforts and underscores the growing role of the Army Rocket Force Command in the country's conventional defence strategy.





Agencies







