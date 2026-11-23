



Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, came under intense scrutiny during his visit to New Delhi for the first SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, where he was questioned about Pakistan’s long-standing record on terrorism and allegations that militant groups continue to operate from its territory.





Representing Pakistan at the regional gathering, Malik was pressed on terror attacks suffered by India that New Delhi has consistently linked to groups based in Pakistan. In response, the minister avoided directly accepting responsibility and instead called for discussions centred on evidence and greater regional engagement.





“Any discussion on this matter must be based on evidence. My wish, given that the entire region has been engulfed by this, is that we address it collectively,” Malik said, stressing that Pakistan had also suffered heavily from terrorism and extremism.





He argued that the issue should be addressed through transparent mechanisms where all sides could present facts and evidence. According to Malik, a dedicated forum should be created so that concerns related to terrorism can be examined collectively and resolved on the basis of verifiable information.





“There is only one way to resolve this: we must transparently present all the evidence, all the facts, to one another. We should create a forum where this evidence can be brought to light, and every issue can be addressed based on that foundation,” he stated.





The Pakistani minister further maintained that his country had a significant interest in eliminating terrorism, pointing to the large number of Pakistani citizens who have been killed in attacks over the years. Pakistan has experienced repeated assaults by militant groups, particularly along its western frontier, and Islamabad has regularly cited these losses in international forums.





“As I said earlier, the entire region is caught in this crisis. If anyone has a stake in addressing terrorism, it is us, more than anyone else,” Malik said, reiterating his call for cooperation based on evidence.





During the interaction, Malik repeatedly advocated bilateral and multilateral engagement between India and Pakistan, arguing that dialogue offered the only sustainable path towards addressing contentious issues.





“If you are seeking a lasting solution to the issue, rather than merely looking to provoke, then that is how we should proceed,” he said. “Whenever discussions take place, they will be based on evidence. I assure you, such discussions will certainly happen.”





He added that Pakistan had previously proposed both bilateral and multilateral mechanisms under which “you bring your evidence, and we will bring ours”.





His remarks come against the backdrop of India's long-standing position that terrorism and dialogue cannot proceed simultaneously. New Delhi has consistently maintained that meaningful engagement requires credible action against terrorist organisations and networks operating from Pakistani territory.





Over the past twelve years, India has significantly strengthened its counter-terrorism architecture through legal reforms, enhanced intelligence coordination, institutional restructuring and closer cooperation among central and state agencies. These measures have contributed to a decline in terror incidents and casualties while reinforcing national security capabilities.





India has also intensified diplomatic efforts to draw international attention to the challenge of cross-border terrorism. Through high-level engagements and Joint Working Groups on Counter Terrorism established with 31 countries and six multilateral organisations, New Delhi has sought broader global cooperation against terrorist networks, financing channels and safe havens.





These sustained diplomatic initiatives have resulted in multiple countries urging Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used for terrorism, further placing the issue under international scrutiny.





Malik’s appearance in New Delhi therefore highlighted the continuing divergence between the two neighbours, with Pakistan advocating renewed dialogue and India maintaining that tangible action against terrorism remains a prerequisite for any meaningful improvement in bilateral relations.





ANI







