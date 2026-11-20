



Pakistan successfully test-fired the Fatah-3 supersonic cruise missile on 18 November 2026. The launch was conducted by the Pakistan Army's Army Rocket Force Command. Pakistan's military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, announced the test on the same day. The ISPR described the launch as another significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan's national defence capabilities, WION reported.





It said the weapon system is equipped with advanced navigation and propulsion systems. It said the system is capable of engaging targets at long range with high precision and lethality at supersonic speed.





It said the missile would significantly enhance the operational flexibility and strike range of the Army Rocket Force Command. It said the test would further strengthen Pakistan's overall conventional deterrence and defence posture.





The launch was witnessed by the commander of the Army Rocket Force Command. Senior officers from the armed forces also witnessed the launch. Scientists and engineers involved in the missile's development were present as well. President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the team on the successful launch. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the team. Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir congratulated the team too. The services chiefs also congratulated the team.





They appreciated the dedication and commitment of all personnel involved in the achievement. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called the development a testament to the relentless hard work, skill and innovation of the teams. He said the entire nation takes immense pride in their unwavering commitment to keeping the country strong and secure.





Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the nation on the successful launch. He said the launch represented a significant advancement in the defence sector. He said the successful test of the Fatah-3 supersonic cruise missile marks a major milestone in the country's defence capabilities. He also said that Pakistan's scientists and engineers have once again achieved a proud feat.





The test followed a series of recent Pakistani missile tests. On 6 October 2026, Pakistan tested an extended-range version of the Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile. On 13 October 2026, Pakistan tested the extended-range Fatah-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. The Fatah-3 test was the Army Rocket Force Command's fifth missile test in 2026. It was the command's sixth overall test since its formation in 2025.





Pakistan announced the formation of the Army Rocket Force Command on 13 August 2025. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the command ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day. The command was formed about three months after the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict. It consolidates conventional ground-launched rocket and missile forces under one command. It is separate from Pakistan's nuclear-capable Strategic Forces Command.





The Fatah family now covers several missile types. Fatah-1 is a guided artillery rocket system. Fatah-2 is a conventional ballistic missile system. Fatah-2 extended-range is described as a hypersonic ballistic missile. Fatah-4 is a subsonic ground-launched cruise missile. Fatah-4 extended-range is a longer-range cruise missile variant. Fatah-3 is the family's supersonic cruise missile.





The Fatah-3 was first revealed publicly in March 2024. Its existence was announced during Pakistan's National Day Parade. At that parade, the event announcer stated that the missile would have a range of 450 km. A video released by the ISPR in May 2026 showed the Fatah-3 in more detail. The video showed a missile bearing strong similarities to China's HD-1C.





Analysts therefore describe the Fatah-3 as a ramjet-powered supersonic cruise missile. Analysts also describe it as a guided missile for land-attack and possible anti-ship missions. Pakistan has not officially disclosed the Fatah-3's range or speed in the November test announcement.





Analysts estimate its cruise speed at Mach 2.2 to Mach 3.5. Some other analyst estimates place its speed at Mach 3 to Mach 4. Analysts commonly estimate its range at 290 km to 450 km. These figures remain provisional assessments rather than officially released specifications.





The export variant of a comparable HD-1 design would be capped at 290 km under Missile Technology Control Regime guidelines. The domestic Pakistani variant is assessed as likely to have a longer range. Analysts estimate the missile's warhead weight at about 240 kg. Some estimates place the warhead weight in a wider 240 kg to 400 kg range. Analysts assess its accuracy at a circular error probable of 10 to 20 metres.





The missile is assessed as using a solid-fuel ramjet with a solid-fuel rocket booster. The design is assessed as having four lateral ramjet intakes. The booster is assessed as accelerating the missile to ramjet ignition speed. The ramjet is then assessed as sustaining supersonic cruise. The missile is assessed as using fibre inertial measurement unit guidance with GPS or BeiDou satellite navigation. Terminal guidance is assessed as using an infrared or active radar-homing seeker.





The missile is shown on a road-mobile transporter-erector-launcher. The launcher is assessed as carrying twin canisters. The system is therefore assessed as mobile and dispersible. A mobile launcher can complicate pre-emptive targeting. Sustained operations would still depend on reloads, maintenance, communications and secure movement.





Three Indian air defence systems were assessed as capable of bringing down a missile of this class. These were the Russian-origin S-400, the indigenous Akash-NG and the Israel-origin MR-SAM.

One of these three systems engaged the missile near Sirsa. The exact intercepting system was not officially confirmed in the reporting. The interception was part of India's layered air defence integrated grid.



The strategic question now is whether Fatah-3 becomes a deployable force. That will depend on repeated trials, disclosed performance, operational unit activity and evidence of sustained production. It will also depend on targeting, survivable logistics and disciplined employment within Pakistan's conventional force.





For India, the test adds another potential approach to protecting critical military infrastructure. For Pakistan, it adds another conventional strike option under the Army Rocket Force Command.





Agencies







