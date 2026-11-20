



The Quad nations have announced their first-ever military exercise, marking a significant evolution in security cooperation among India, the United States, Japan and Australia and sending a clear political signal to China amid growing strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific.





The decision was unveiled following the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Manila, where the four nations agreed to conduct a maritime exercise in 2027 involving their respective long-range maritime patrol aircraft under a new cooperative framework.





According to the joint statement, the exercise will take place under the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration (IPMSC), an initiative designed to strengthen information-sharing, improve maritime domain awareness and enhance coordination across the Indo-Pacific region.





For the first time in a Quad setting, maritime patrol aircraft from all four countries will operate together. The statement noted, “Our respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context, making our seas safer.”





Sources indicated that the inaugural Quad military drill is expected to be integrated into Exercise Sea Dragon 2027, a United States-led anti-submarine warfare exercise conducted near Guam, likely around March 2027. While Sea Dragon has traditionally involved close partners and focused on anti-submarine operations, its incorporation into a formal Quad framework would represent a notable expansion of the grouping’s military cooperation.





The announcement formally establishes a Quad military exercise for the first time. Although the four nations have participated together in the long-running Malabar naval exercise for several years, they have consistently avoided officially designating it as a Quad exercise. The most recent Malabar drills were held near Japan earlier this month.





The planned exercise will centre on advanced maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The Boeing-built P-8 aircraft, operated by India, the United States and Australia, is widely regarded as one of the world’s most capable maritime reconnaissance platforms, able to detect, track and monitor submarine activity over vast distances.





Japan is expected to contribute its Lockheed Martin-built P-3C maritime patrol aircraft, which is specifically designed for anti-submarine warfare and maritime surveillance missions.





Highlighting the growing importance of undersea security, United States President Donald Trump said, “Anti-submarine (warfare) is very important, and we have been doing anti-surface warfare for a long time, but anti-submarine warfare has become increasingly important.”





The exercise builds upon the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative launched by the Quad partners earlier this year. The framework seeks to combine the members’ maritime surveillance capabilities, improve operational coordination and provide a more comprehensive picture of activities across critical sea lanes.





It also complements the broader Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative, which uses real-time maritime information-sharing to help regional partners monitor activities in their maritime zones and improve awareness of developments across the Indo-Pacific.





The latest announcement reflects a gradual but deliberate strengthening of Quad cooperation. Over the past year, the grouping has expanded practical collaboration in maritime security and regional stability while maintaining its focus on a free and open Indo-Pacific.





In October last year, the four countries convened their coast guards for the first Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission, aimed at improving interoperability, operational knowledge-sharing and collective responses to unlawful maritime activities.





India has also played an active role in advancing the Quad’s security agenda. Last year, it hosted two Quad workshops focused on countering the terrorist use of unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, as well as preventing terrorist organisations from exploiting emerging and advanced technologies.





Taken together, these initiatives demonstrate the Quad’s continued shift from a largely diplomatic grouping towards a more operational security partnership, with the planned 2027 exercise representing its most significant military collaboration to date.





Agencies







