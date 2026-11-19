



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) naval base in Yokosuka on Wednesday alongside Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, highlighting the growing maritime cooperation between India and Japan.





Following the visit, Singh described the partnership as a reflection of deep mutual trust and a shared commitment to maintaining a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. He said the expanding defence and maritime collaboration between the two countries contributes significantly to regional stability and security.





Singh commenced his official engagements in Japan with a visit to the Ministry of Defence, where he was welcomed by Koizumi and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. The two ministers held preliminary discussions before travelling by Japan Self-Defence Forces helicopter to the JMSDF naval facility in Yokosuka.





At the base, they toured the Mogami-class multi-mission frigate JS Natori, showcasing the increasing depth of defence interactions between the two nations.





Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Tokyo at an event organised by the Embassy of India, Singh highlighted India's recent economic progress and advancements in the defence sector.





He stated that India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite global economic uncertainties and geopolitical challenges.





Singh noted that India's defence production has surpassed a record ₹1.80 lakh crore, compared with approximately ₹48,000 crore a decade ago. He also said defence exports have grown from around ₹600 crore to ₹38,000 crore, attributing the increase to the country's expanding indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and growing presence in international markets.





During his remarks, Singh also outlined the government's efforts to improve governance and strengthen welfare delivery mechanisms. He said measures implemented over the past decade have helped reduce corruption and ensured that benefits from government schemes reach intended recipients more effectively.





Reiterating the government's position on transparency and accountability, he emphasised its zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and highlighted initiatives focused on poverty reduction, sanitation and public welfare.





Singh is in Japan on a two-day official visit. On November 19, he is scheduled to participate in the 4th India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) in Tokyo and hold bilateral talks with Koizumi.





The ministerial dialogue will bring together Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar from India, along with Koizumi and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. The bilateral meeting between Singh and Koizumi will mark their third interaction this year, underscoring the continued momentum in India-Japan defence relations.





The visit reflects the two countries' ongoing efforts to deepen strategic cooperation amid a rapidly evolving security environment in the Indo-Pacific region.





PIB







