



Russia has reaffirmed that its export variant of the Su-57E fifth-generation fighter remains an active part of its overseas sales portfolio, despite India formally ruling out any interest in acquiring the aircraft, as per this report





Speaking during the El Alamein International Air Show, Rosoboronexport Chief Executive Alexander Mikheyev stated that the company continues to hold export contracts covering a range of advanced military products. These reportedly include the Su-57E stealth fighter, the Il-78MK-90A aerial refuelling aircraft, the Yak-130M advanced trainer and combat aircraft, air-defence systems, and small arms.





Mikheyev noted that aviation-related products account for a significant proportion of the agreements secured by Rosoboronexport this year, underlining Moscow’s ongoing effort to market its latest aerospace platforms to foreign customers.





The identities of prospective Su-57E buyers have not been disclosed. However, Algeria continues to be widely regarded as the most likely first export operator of the aircraft.





Speculation intensified after footage recorded in March 2026 appeared to show at least two Su-57E fighters operating over Algerian territory, prompting suggestions that initial deliveries may already have occurred.





If confirmed, such an acquisition would represent a major capability enhancement for the Algerian Air Force. At the same time, the potential purchase has attracted scrutiny from the United States, which has repeatedly warned of possible sanctions against countries acquiring significant Russian military equipment.





India has meanwhile publicly distanced itself from the Russian stealth fighter. Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that New Delhi is not considering the Su-57E and instead intends to focus on modernising its existing Sukhoi fighter fleet, which is produced domestically under Russian licence.





As part of that effort, India is continuing the integration of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles onto its aircraft. The country is also pursuing the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), an indigenous fifth-generation fighter project that is intended to meet future air power requirements, although development challenges have continued to affect progress.





Russia’s export ambitions for the Su-57E come amid continuing questions over the country's aircraft production capacity. Manufacturing limitations have affected the fulfilment of domestic military requirements and raised doubts about how many aircraft could realistically be made available for foreign customers.





Recent Ukrainian intelligence estimates suggested that Russia can produce roughly 12 Su-35S fighters and 15 Su-34 fighter-bombers annually. While those figures do not directly address Su-57 output, they offer insight into the wider constraints affecting Russia’s military aviation sector.





Production estimates for the Su-57 itself remain disputed. The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) has assessed that around 20 aircraft were produced between 2020 and 2025, whereas Russian sources have claimed that approximately 50 aircraft were manufactured during the same period.





The exact size of the operational Su-57 fleet and the aircraft’s current production rate have not been independently verified, leaving uncertainty over Russia’s ability to support both domestic demand and future export commitments.





By keeping the Su-57E prominently featured in its export catalogue, Moscow is signalling that it remains committed to securing international customers for its most advanced combat aircraft.





However, the ultimate success of the program will depend not only on attracting buyers but also on expanding production capacity while continuing to meet the needs of Russia’s own armed forces.





Agencies







