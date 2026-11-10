



US-headquartered enterprise data intelligence platform SplashBI has strengthened its commitment to India by inaugurating a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad’s Financial District and announcing a US$4 million investment in an AI data centre.





The move is designed to accelerate the company’s global capabilities in enterprise AI, analytics and data intelligence while supporting customers in transforming fragmented business data into reliable, decision-ready insights.





The new 20,000-square-foot facility, located at VSD Tech Park, was inaugurated by Sri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana. The centre has the capacity to accommodate 275 professionals and will serve as a strategic hub for product engineering, AI development, data science and customer delivery operations.





SplashBI said the Hyderabad GCC will play a central role in advancing its data intelligence platform while supporting global customer delivery. The company currently serves more than 500 enterprise customers across 39 countries through a global workforce of approximately 400 employees.





Alongside the launch, SplashBI has earmarked US$4 million to establish an AI data centre, strengthening the infrastructure required to support expanding AI workloads and enterprise-scale data intelligence initiatives.





The company also revealed plans to invest more than US$100 million over the next five to seven years in technology, infrastructure and talent development to expand its Hyderabad operations and enhance worldwide product engineering and delivery capabilities.





The launch represents a significant milestone in SplashBI’s long-standing relationship with Hyderabad. The company has maintained operations in the city since 2014, and the new facility consolidates local teams into a single collaborative environment intended to support future growth and innovation.





The centre will unite platform engineering, AI development, domain analytics and customer delivery teams, enabling closer collaboration across functions. These teams will focus on data connectivity, business modelling, SplashAI development and enterprise customer implementations. By bringing engineering and customer-facing teams together, SplashBI aims to ensure that real-world enterprise requirements directly influence platform development.





“Enterprises need a practical way to turn the data they already have into decisions they can trust,” said Naveen Miglani, CEO and Co-Founder of SplashBI.





“That requires understanding how their business works, connecting information across functions and giving people useful ways to explore it. Our Hyderabad centre strengthens the engineering and customer expertise behind that work, as we help customers advance their data foundations and adopt AI with the right business context.”





Kiran Reddy Pasham, President and Co-Founder of SplashBI, highlighted the importance of combining technical and business expertise to unlock enterprise intelligence.





“Useful enterprise intelligence depends on understanding both the data architecture and the business processes behind it. Hyderabad brings those disciplines together. Our teams here will build the platform capabilities and domain content that help customers connect their data, make sense of it and use it in their everyday work.”





At the core of SplashBI’s offering is a platform designed to improve enterprise AI readiness. The system incorporates data models and business ontologies spanning HR, Finance, Sales, Operations and Supply Chain functions.





These frameworks organise business records and their relationships into a structured foundation for AI-driven analysis and decision-making.





The platform’s semantic layer provides common business definitions, metrics and contextual relationships, helping AI systems interpret information in a manner aligned with organisational processes. This approach supports both SplashAI capabilities and broader enterprise AI initiatives by enabling AI systems to access relevant data while grounding responses in real business context.





SplashBI positions its technology as a solution to one of the most persistent enterprise challenges: managing and understanding data distributed across multiple business functions, applications and technology environments. The platform addresses this through a comprehensive approach that spans data integration, preparation, modelling and analytics.





Its architecture includes more than 100 pre-built connectors that bring together information from diverse business systems. Data is then transformed into business-ready information through a medallion architecture framework before being enriched by a semantic intelligence layer that defines business measures and relationships across different systems.





This creates a shared foundation for operational reporting, dashboards and conversational analytics, allowing users across departments to explore business questions using consistent definitions and context.





Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, SplashBI specialises in making complex ERP, HCM and business data accessible for reporting, analytics and AI applications. The company aggregates data across HR, Finance, Sales, Operations and Supply Chain functions into a shared multi-domain data environment. Through a combination of conversational AI, interactive dashboards and reporting capabilities, the platform helps organisations better understand performance and make informed business decisions.





SplashBI serves more than 500 enterprise customers globally, including over 40 Fortune 500 companies, and maintains offices in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and India. The company also holds SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 compliance certifications, underscoring its focus on enterprise-grade security and governance.





The Hyderabad expansion reflects the growing importance of India-based GCCs in global product development and AI innovation, as multinational technology firms increasingly leverage the country’s engineering talent to build advanced data and AI capabilities for worldwide markets.





Agencies







