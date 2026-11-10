



Fresh violence erupted across Bangladesh as a nationwide blockade called by the banned Chhatra League triggered a series of arson attacks, crude bomb incidents and acts of vandalism in multiple districts, further heightening political tensions linked to demands for the removal of restrictions on the organisation and its parent party, the Awami League.





In Khagrachhari, unidentified attackers set fire to a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) ward office in Guimara upazila at around 3.30 am. The blaze completely destroyed the office building. According to Guimara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sohrawardy, six individuals associated with the Awami League and Chhatra League were detained on suspicion of involvement in the attack.





A fatal incident was reported in Faridpur, where a 60-year-old bus driver, Md Kalachan Sheikh, lost his life after miscreants allegedly set a parked bus ablaze while he was asleep inside. He reportedly died from smoke inhalation before rescuers could reach him. Faridpur Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the circumstances of the death.





Authorities also recorded separate bus arson attacks in Dhamrai and Savar. Firefighters were able to bring both incidents under control, and no casualties were reported.





In Gopalganj, a series of crude bomb explosions targeted locations outside several public institutions, including the Government Zilla School, Government Women's College, District Shilpakala Academy and the Regional Passport Office.





Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Md Habibullah said eight people had been arrested in connection with the explosions. Police additionally recovered 15 crude bombs and seized seven motorcycles during the operation.





Chhatra League activists allegedly attempted to disrupt traffic on the Dhaka-Khulna highway by setting fires and felling trees onto the roadway. Police later removed the obstructions and restored normal movement along the route.





In Hathazari, located in Chattogram district, police arrested three alleged Chhatra League activists who were reportedly vandalising two buses on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari highway. Officers also recovered two petrol bombs from their possession.





Another incident occurred at a Grameen Bank branch in Anwara, where a crude bomb explosion sparked a fire that damaged files and documents. A security guard managed to extinguish the flames before the damage spread further.





In Rangamati, activists linked to the Chhatra League allegedly locked the main gates of a court complex and three educational institutions during the night. Police launched an investigation after footage showing the padlocked entrances circulated on social media.





Rangamati Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Jasim Uddin said authorities were examining the incident following the emergence of the video online.





The latest unrest comes amid continuing political friction in Bangladesh. The banned student organisation has been demanding the lifting of restrictions imposed on both Chhatra League and its parent political party, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.





The incidents underscore ongoing concerns over public security and political stability, with law enforcement agencies increasing operations across affected districts following the wave of violence.





ANI







