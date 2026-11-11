



German naval systems specialist TKMS and Indian firm CFF Fluid Control have formalised a joint venture agreement to establish TKMS CFF Defence Systems Private Limited in India, strengthening their long-term collaboration in the underwater warfare domain.





The move represents the next phase of a partnership that has steadily evolved since the companies signed a teaming agreement in 2023. By bringing their respective technological and industrial capabilities together under a single organisation, the partners intend to create a dedicated Indian systems house capable of supporting both current and future underwater-defence requirements.





Under the arrangement, CFF Fluid Control Limited will hold a 51 per cent stake in the new company, while TKMS will retain the remaining 49 per cent. The joint venture will be headquartered in Mumbai, with manufacturing and systems integration activities taking place at a purpose-built electronics and systems facility in Chakan, near Pune in Maharashtra.









The company will focus on developing indigenous capabilities in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and underwater-defence systems, aligning closely with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and broader efforts to increase domestic defence manufacturing and self-reliance.





TKMS is expected to contribute its advanced sonar and sensor technologies, while CFF Fluid Control will provide expertise in engineering, mechanical and electronic systems integration, alongside its established experience in supporting the Indian Navy’s fleet sustainment requirements.





“With this joint venture, we are taking our strategic partnership with CFF Fluid Control Limited to the next level and underlining our long-term commitment to the Indian Navy and India’s defence industry,” said Michael Ozegowski, Executive Vice President of TKMS ATLAS ELEKTRONIK, a segment of TKMS.





“Together, we are creating a strong local base for indigenous anti-submarine warfare solutions in full support of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”





The partnership comes as India places increasing emphasis on strengthening its underwater warfare capabilities amid growing operational demands across the Indo-Pacific region. The establishment of a local systems house is expected to support greater indigenous content, lifecycle support and technology integration for future naval projects.





“Our partnership with TKMS is a testament to the trust we have earned as a reliable partner – through our engineering capabilities, integration expertise, and commitment to execution,” said Sunil Menon, Managing Director of CFF Fluid Control Limited.





“By bringing together TKMS’s proven underwater-defence technology and CFF’s engineering and manufacturing strengths, we aim to build enduring Indian capability, rather than simply transfer technology. We recognise the responsibility that comes with this trust and are committed to living up to it.”





The joint venture also builds on TKMS’s wider efforts to expand its industrial footprint in India. In 2025, the German company signed a teaming agreement with Indian defence firm VEM Technologies covering cooperation in torpedo technology transfer and the joint development of heavyweight torpedoes within India, further reinforcing its commitment to supporting indigenous naval capability development.





Agencies







