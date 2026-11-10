



Former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri has raised questions over the Bangladesh government's continued focus on extradition proceedings against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, suggesting that the approach indicates a reluctance to allow her voluntary return to the country despite her stated willingness to face legal proceedings.





Speaking amid reports that Hasina has sought the return of her passport and National Identity Card (NID), Sikri argued that providing her with a valid travel document would enable her to return to Bangladesh and participate directly in any judicial process.





According to Sikri, Hasina has repeatedly made clear that she wants to return and is prepared to face the courts.





"Sheikh Hasina has clearly announced that she wants to go back and is prepared to face the courts in Bangladesh. It is a logical move for her to apply for a travel document because they have cancelled her passport," Sikri said.





She also questioned why Bangladeshi officials continue to stress extradition. Referring to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir, Sikri said the government's position appeared inconsistent with Hasina's declared intention to return voluntarily.





"The reaction of the Bangladesh government has been very surprising because the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kabir, is still harping on extradition. Now, it is very clear from his focus on so-called extradition that they do not want Sheikh Hasina to go back," she said.





Sikri further argued that issuing a travel document would be a more practical course of action than pursuing extradition procedures, which can take years to complete. "Just give her a travel document; she will be back, and then the legal process can take its course. The extradition process takes two to three years," she added.





The developments come after the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi confirmed receiving an email from law firm Matrix Chambers seeking the return of Hasina's passport and NID. Bangladeshi authorities, however, stated that they were verifying the authenticity of the communication because it did not include supporting documentation or evidence demonstrating that the request had been formally authorised by Hasina.





Officials clarified that the communication was not an application for a new passport or identification document, but rather a request for the return of existing documents. The matter has since been forwarded to Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further examination.





Hasina had earlier indicated her intention to return to Bangladesh in December, a move that would carry significant political implications in a country that has remained deeply polarised since her removal from power.





The controversy unfolds against a backdrop of continuing security concerns in Bangladesh. Recent incidents have included vehicles being set on fire and isolated cocktail bomb explosions. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has accused elements linked to the former government of attempting to destabilise the country and said law enforcement agencies were taking action within the framework of the law to address such incidents.





The debate over Hasina's return, travel documents and possible legal proceedings has therefore become intertwined with broader questions about political stability, accountability and the future direction of Bangladesh's domestic politics.





ANI







