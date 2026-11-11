



India's indigenous TEJAS MK-2 fighter aircraft has encountered another schedule revision, with its maiden flight now expected in September 2027 instead of the earlier target set for 2026.





The latest explanation for the delay has come from former Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd), who identified landing gear, or undercarriage, integration challenges as one of the key factors slowing progress on the program.





His remarks have renewed focus on the technical hurdles being faced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) as they prepare India's next-generation medium-weight combat aircraft for flight testing.





According to Bhadauria, issues associated with the aircraft's undercarriage emerged during development, contributing to the slip in timelines. While he did not publicly disclose the precise engineering fault, he indicated that the problem was significant enough to require additional work before the aircraft could move forward.





The landing gear is among the most critical systems on any modern fighter aircraft. Apart from supporting the aircraft on the ground, it must absorb the immense stresses generated during take-off and landing, handle braking and steering loads, and integrate seamlessly with hydraulic systems, structural attachment points, retraction mechanisms and safety interlocks.





Any problem involving geometry, structural strength, alignment or integration can trigger extensive redesign work and prolonged ground-based validation. Such challenges often require modifications that extend beyond the undercarriage itself and may affect surrounding airframe sections and associated subsystems.





However, Bhadauria did not suggest that the TEJAS MK-2 had suffered any major structural failure. Nor has there been any official indication that the programme requires a completely redesigned fuselage. The exact nature of the technical issue remains undisclosed.





The revised schedule currently envisages a prototype rollout around March 2027, followed by a maiden flight approximately six months later. Before that milestone can be achieved, the aircraft must complete a series of demanding evaluations, including structural inspections, hydraulic system assessments, engine integration checks, flight-control validation and extensive ground trials.





The TEJAS MK-2 represents a major evolution over the existing Tejas family rather than a simple upgrade. The aircraft is being developed as a medium-weight multi-role fighter equipped with the more powerful GE F414 engine, increased internal fuel capacity, enhanced avionics, advanced sensor fusion capabilities, a larger weapons payload and improved combat range.





The fighter is expected to play a crucial role in replacing ageing Indian Air Force platforms such as the Mirage-2000, Jaguar and MiG-29 fleets over the coming decades. It is also viewed as an important step towards the future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft initiative.





Industry observers note that the TEJAS MK-2 has faced a combination of challenges extending beyond the landing gear issue. Expanding operational requirements, integration of sophisticated systems, certification demands, supply chain constraints and dependence on imported propulsion technology have all added complexity to the development effort.





Air Marshal Bhadauria also highlighted the use of artificial intelligence-enabled tools to help compress portions of the development and flight-test process. While such technologies can accelerate planning, analysis and coordination, they cannot replace physical testing, engineering verification or mandatory airworthiness certification.





Despite the delay, confidence remains within India's aerospace establishment that the programme is progressing towards its next major milestone. The focus now is on resolving outstanding integration challenges and ensuring the aircraft enters flight testing with the required levels of safety, performance and reliability.





The TEJAS MK-2 remains one of India's most strategically important indigenous combat aircraft projects, with its success expected to influence both future fighter development efforts and the long-term combat capability of the Indian Air Force.





Agencies







