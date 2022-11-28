



Washington: To mark the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, demonstrations were held from the United States to Japan to pay respects to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and demanded that the perpetrators of the carnage be brought to justice.





Indian Americans and other South Asian communities staged demonstrations across the US, including outside the Pakistan embassy in Washington condemning Pakistan for harbouring terror groups and called on the world powers to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks.









Demonstrations also took place in front of the Pakistan Consulate in Houston, Chicago and the Pakistan Community Centre in New Jersey. With posters and banners showcasing the brutality of the terror attacks, protestors called for action against Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.









Demonstrators held placards and chanted slogans against Pakistan. A few protesters were seen holding a banner that read, 'Wounds may heal but the scars never fade." LED vans were spotted at various prominent locations showing clips and pictures of victims of 26/11 and highlighting Pakistan's role in nurturing terror groups.





Several people gathered in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo to hold protests calling for justice and paid tribute to 166 victims killed by Pakistan-supported terrorists. People called for justice and underscored that the key perpetrators, planners and masterminds of the cowardly and inhuman act continue to roam freely in Pakistan.





Protesters paid homage to a Japanese citizen Hisashi Tsuda, who was one of the victims of a terrorist attack in Mumbai





The protesters called on Pakistani authorities to take action against Lashkar-e-Taiba head Hafiz Saeed. The protesters carried Indian flags and banners which showcased images of Hafiz Saeed and Hisashi Tsuda. The message on the banner read, "Hafiz Saeed Mastermind 26/11/2018 Mumbai attack."







