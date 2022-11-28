



Srinagar: At her party's first youth convention post revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti termed the Centre's move in August 2019 as an aggression. She warned New Delhi that Kashmiris will fight against aggressors like they did in 1947, when they fought Pakistani invaders and forced them to flee.





The former Chief Minister, who led the BJP-PDP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir before BJP withdrew its support in June 2018, vowed to offer any sacrifice for the rights of the people. She accused BJP of destroying the J&K state, which had a unique identity and constitutional arrangement.





"Kashmiris know how to repel aggressors. We know it. We know it. This is the same Kashmiri that fought aggressors from Pakistan bare handed, and forced them to flee," she said.





Ms Mufti said that Kashmir had had an emotional and constitutional relationship with the country. "But you (BJP) demolished it. You played with our honour and identity, you destroyed our state," Ms Mufti said.





Urging the Centre to resolve the Kashmir issue, Ms Mufti said that a massive troop deployment in the region will not make any positive difference.





"You can imprison people and kill them. But you cannot imprison an idea. So long you don't resolve the Kashmir issue, no amount of troop deployment will make a difference," she said.





The former Chief Minister also questioned the genuineness of recent police encounters, where police said that some arrested hybrid terrorists aiding them during operations were killed in terrorist firing.





"They are killing people on the pretext of being hybrid terrorists. Every day they (police) say that someone is killed in terrorist firing while accompanying them in the operations," she said.





The former Chief Minister accused the BJP of hypocrisy by touting panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir as restoration of democracy. She asked the BJP to replicate this model in every part of the country if it's "real democracy".





"They took away our Assembly, our constitution, and flag. Then they talk about holding panchayat elections," she said.





This was the first major convention by the PDP in Srinagar in more than three years.





The party has been in a disarray due to massive defections. Most of its senior leaders and former legislators have left the party over the last four years.





Ms Mufti praised the party's youth wing president Wahid Parra, who was in jail for more than two years. She said Mr Para symbolises what PDP stands for, and urged the youth to fight for every democratic space.





"I appeal to all the youth, please don't leave any space uncontested. Be ready to fight every election -- panchayat, local bodies, or assembly election. This is your only weapon you can fight with," she said.







